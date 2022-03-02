HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. LSU (March 2)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Pregame Stuff

Tipoff: 8 p.m. CT TV: ESPN2

14:13, 1H - Arkansas 12, LSU 11

The Razorbacks won the tip and scored on the game's opening possession with a jumper from Williams. An LSU turnover led to a 3-pointer by Notae, but the Tigers eventually settled in and it's been close through the game's first media timeout. LSU has three turnovers, directly leading to six points for the Razorbacks.

11:52, 1H - Arkansas 16, LSU 15

Arkansas missed its last three shots before the media timeout, but it is still clinging to a one-point lead.

7:15, 1H - Arkansas 23, LSU 22

It seemed like the Razorbacks might be able to pull away when Stanley Umude followed a miss with a dunk to put them up four. However, LSU immediately answered with a 3-pointer by Tari Eason to quiet the crowd. Au'Diese Toney will be shooting free throws when play resumes. Arkansas started the game 5 of 9 from the floor, but is just 2 of 11 since then. It is also just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.

1:34, 1H - Arkansas 33, LSU 32

Arkansas stretched its lead to five on two separate occasions, coming on impressive dunks by Toney and Umude, but it still can't separate from LSU. Williams already has 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Razorbacks, but Notae is off to a slow start with only 3 points on 1-of-5 shooting. Xavier Pinson is making his presence felt with 10 points and 4 rebounds with no turnovers for the Tigers.

HALF - Arkansas 35, LSU 35

The Razorbacks led for more than 17 minutes in the first half, but failed to separate. It looked like they'd actually head to halftime with a deficit, but Umude knocked down a shot at the buzzer to tie it up. Williams has 13 points and 8 rebounds, Toney has 10 points and Notae has just 3 points for the Razorbacks. Pinson and Darius Days lead the Tigers with 10 points apiece.

18:30, 2H - LSU 42, Arkansas 35

Eric Musselman had to use an early timeout after a miserable start to the half for Arkansas. The Tigers have scored the first seven points, benefiting from two quick turnovers.

15:27, 2H - LSU 42, Arkansas 37

The Razorbacks are struggling against LSU's defense early in the second half. They've turned it over twice and are just 1 of 5 from the floor. The Tigers are also dominating the offensive glass, with five offensive rebounds to just two defensive rebounds for Arkansas.

11:38, 2H - Arkansas 47, LSU 46

Arkansas has picked it up on the defensive end and it's led to a 12-4 run. A layup by Williams put the Razorbacks back on top for the first time in the second half. He has a game-high 17 points.

7:57, 2H - LSU 55, Arkansas 54