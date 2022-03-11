HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. LSU (SEC Tourney)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

**Winner advances to SEC Tournament semifinals and will face winner of Auburn-Texas A&M at noon CT Saturday**

ESPN BPI: LSU has 60.2% chance to win, favored by 2.9 points BartTorvik: Arkansas has 52% chance to win, favored by 0.6 points (proj. score: 70-69)

~LSU is No. 16 in the latest NET rankings, while Arkansas is No. 20. That means it's a Quadrant 1 opportunity for both teams.

~The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 65-58 in Baton Rouge back on Jan. 15 and 77-76 in Fayetteville just last week. Click here and here to read HawgBeat's key takeaways from those wins.

~It has been 21 years since Arkansas beat a team three times in one year. That was back in 2000-01 and, interestingly, came against LSU. The Razorbacks swept a home-and-home against the Tigers and then beat them again in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. LSU finished three games under .500 and went just 2-14 in SEC play that year.