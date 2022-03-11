 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks basketball vs. LSU Tigers (2022 SEC Tournament)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-11 09:26:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. LSU (SEC Tourney)

Arkansas and LSU will meet for the third time this season Friday afternoon.
Arkansas and LSU will meet for the third time this season Friday afternoon. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

No. 15 Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) vs. LSU (22-10, 9-9 SEC)

Tipoff: 25 minutes after Auburn-Texas A&M (approx. 1:30 p.m. CT)

TV: ESPN

Point spread: Arkansas, -2
O/U: 139

ESPN BPI: LSU has 60.2% chance to win, favored by 2.9 points
BartTorvik: Arkansas has 52% chance to win, favored by 0.6 points (proj. score: 70-69)

**Winner advances to SEC Tournament semifinals and will face winner of Auburn-Texas A&M at noon CT Saturday**

NOTES

~LSU is No. 16 in the latest NET rankings, while Arkansas is No. 20. That means it's a Quadrant 1 opportunity for both teams.

~The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 65-58 in Baton Rouge back on Jan. 15 and 77-76 in Fayetteville just last week. Click here and here to read HawgBeat's key takeaways from those wins.

~It has been 21 years since Arkansas beat a team three times in one year. That was back in 2000-01 and, interestingly, came against LSU. The Razorbacks swept a home-and-home against the Tigers and then beat them again in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. LSU finished three games under .500 and went just 2-14 in SEC play that year.

