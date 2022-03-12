HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Texas A&M (SEC Tourney)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

~Texas A&M beat Florida 83-80 in overtime to reach the quarterfinals and then knocked off top-seed Auburn 67-62 to make the SEC Tournament semifinals. Arkansas, meanwhile, cruised to a 79-67 win over LSU in its first game in the tournament.

~The Aggies won their first four SEC games, including a home win over the Razorbacks, but then lost eight straight games. Since then, they’ve won seven of eight games to get back on the bubble.

~In the two teams’ regular-season matchups, Texas A&M hung on for an 86-81 win in College Station back on Jan. 8 and then, two weeks later, Arkansas beat the Aggies 76-73 in overtime at Bud Walton Arena. Click here and here to read HawgBeat’s key takeaways from those games.

~Texas A&M is No. 51 in the latest NET rankings, which means it is just outside of Quadrant 1 for Arkansas. It needs to crack the top 50 to be another Q1 opportunity for the Razorbacks. It will definitely be a Q1 for the Aggies because Arkansas is at No. 20.