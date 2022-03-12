HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Texas A&M (SEC Tourney)
Pregame Stuff
No. 15 Arkansas (25-7, 13-5 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (22-11, 9-9 SEC)
Tipoff: Noon CT
TV: ESPN
Point spread: Arkansas, -6.5
O/U: 138.5
ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 67.9% chance to win, favored by 5.0 points
BartTorvik: Arkansas has 65% chance to win, favored by 3.8 points (proj. score: 72-68)
**Winner advances to SEC Tournament championship game and will face winner of Tennessee-Kentucky at noon CT Sunday**
NOTES
~Texas A&M beat Florida 83-80 in overtime to reach the quarterfinals and then knocked off top-seed Auburn 67-62 to make the SEC Tournament semifinals. Arkansas, meanwhile, cruised to a 79-67 win over LSU in its first game in the tournament.
~The Aggies won their first four SEC games, including a home win over the Razorbacks, but then lost eight straight games. Since then, they’ve won seven of eight games to get back on the bubble.
~In the two teams’ regular-season matchups, Texas A&M hung on for an 86-81 win in College Station back on Jan. 8 and then, two weeks later, Arkansas beat the Aggies 76-73 in overtime at Bud Walton Arena. Click here and here to read HawgBeat’s key takeaways from those games.
~Texas A&M is No. 51 in the latest NET rankings, which means it is just outside of Quadrant 1 for Arkansas. It needs to crack the top 50 to be another Q1 opportunity for the Razorbacks. It will definitely be a Q1 for the Aggies because Arkansas is at No. 20.
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.9 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.2 stl.
|
G - Quenton Jackson - S-Sr. | 6-5 | 173
14.6 pts., 3.4 reb., 1.7 ast., 1.7 stl.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
10.7 pts., 5.4 reb., 0.8 ast.
|
G - Tyrece Radford - Jr. | 6-2 | 200
10.8 pts., 5.8 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
11.6 pts., 4.6 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.1 stl.
|
G - Wade Taylor IV - Fr. | 6-0 | 186
8.2 pts., 1.8 reb., 2.2 ast., 1.2 stl.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.5 pts., 2.5 reb., 0.7 ast.
|
G - Manny Obaseki - Fr. | 6-4 | 189
2.9 pts., 1.6 reb., 0.6 ast.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.7 pts., 9.6 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.4 stl., 1.3 blk.
|
F - Henry Coleman - So. | 6-8 | 243
11.2 pts., 6.3 reb., 0.7 ast., 1.4 stl.