HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Vermont (NCAA Tourney)
Pregame Stuff
4-seed Arkansas (25-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 13-seed Vermont (28-5, 17-1 America East)
Tipoff: 8:20 p.m. CT
TV: TNT
Point spread: Arkansas, -5
O/U: 139
ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 61.6% chance to win, favored by 3.0 points
BartTorvik: Arkansas has 68% chance to win, favored by 4.6 points (proj. score: 71-67)
**Winner faces the UConn-New Mexico State winner in the second round of the NCAA Tournament**
|Arkansas
|Vermont
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.2 stl.
|
G - Ben Shungu - 6th-Sr. | 6-2 | 200
16.2 pts., 4.5 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.2 stl.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
11.0 pts., 5.3 reb.
|
G - Justin Mazzulla - 5th-Sr. | 6-3 | 195
7.4 pts., 3.3 reb., 1.9 ast.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
11.8 pts., 4.6 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.1 stl.
|
G - Finn Sullivan - Sr. | 6-4 | 195
7.2 pts., 3.2 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.1 stl.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.4 pts., 2.5 reb.
|
F - Isaiah Powell - Sr. | 6-6 | 220
8.4 pts., 6.3 reb., 2.9 ast.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.5 pts., 9.6 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.4 stl., 1.2 blk.
|
F - Ryan Davis - Sr. | 6-8 | 250
17.2 pts., 5.7 reb., 1.3 ast.