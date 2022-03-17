 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks basketball vs. Vermont Catamounts (2022 NCAA Tournament)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 17:53:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Vermont (NCAA Tourney)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

4-seed Arkansas (25-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 13-seed Vermont (28-5, 17-1 America East)

Tipoff: 8:20 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Point spread: Arkansas, -5
O/U: 139

ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 61.6% chance to win, favored by 3.0 points
BartTorvik: Arkansas has 68% chance to win, favored by 4.6 points (proj. score: 71-67)

**Winner faces the UConn-New Mexico State winner in the second round of the NCAA Tournament**

Projected Starting Lineups
Arkansas Vermont

G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190

18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.2 stl.

G - Ben Shungu - 6th-Sr. | 6-2 | 200

16.2 pts., 4.5 reb., 2.3 ast., 1.2 stl.

G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205

11.0 pts., 5.3 reb.

G - Justin Mazzulla - 5th-Sr. | 6-3 | 195

7.4 pts., 3.3 reb., 1.9 ast.

G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210

11.8 pts., 4.6 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.1 stl.

G - Finn Sullivan - Sr. | 6-4 | 195

7.2 pts., 3.2 reb., 1.9 ast., 1.1 stl.

F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220

3.4 pts., 2.5 reb.

F - Isaiah Powell - Sr. | 6-6 | 220

8.4 pts., 6.3 reb., 2.9 ast.

F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240

10.5 pts., 9.6 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.4 stl., 1.2 blk.

F - Ryan Davis - Sr. | 6-8 | 250

17.2 pts., 5.7 reb., 1.3 ast.
