HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at North Carolina (Game 1)

As expected, Dave Van Horn is using the exact same lineup as he used for the entire Stillwater Regional.

The Tar Heels used a single, double and four-pitch walk to load the bases with just one out. Connor Noland responded by striking out Alberto Osuna and then fielding a ball hit off of him by Mikey Madej to still get the out. That left the bases loaded.

Peyton Stovall gives the Razorbacks the lead with a leadoff home run in the fifth.

That swing seemed to jump start the offense, as Zack Gregory followed with a walk and then Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens hit back-to-back singles, with the latter resulting in an RBI.

Slavens' hit also put runners on the corners and set up a sacrifice fly by Cayden Wallace.