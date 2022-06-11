HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at North Carolina (Game 1)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
As expected, Dave Van Horn is using the exact same lineup as he used for the entire Stillwater Regional.
Full lineups are listed below.
B-1st: North Carolina 0, Arkansas 0
The Tar Heels used a single, double and four-pitch walk to load the bases with just one out. Connor Noland responded by striking out Alberto Osuna and then fielding a ball hit off of him by Mikey Madej to still get the out. That left the bases loaded.
T-5th: Arkansas 3, North Carolina 0
Peyton Stovall gives the Razorbacks the lead with a leadoff home run in the fifth.
That swing seemed to jump start the offense, as Zack Gregory followed with a walk and then Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens hit back-to-back singles, with the latter resulting in an RBI.
Slavens' hit also put runners on the corners and set up a sacrifice fly by Cayden Wallace.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (41-19, 18-12 SEC) at No. 10 seed North Carolina (42-20, 15-15 ACC)
Location: Boshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
First pitch: 10 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Closer look at North Carolina ahead of Chapel Hill Super Regional
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (17 G/16 GS, 4.13 ERA, 99 K/32 BB, 93.2 IP)
UNC: So. RHP Max Carlson (17 G/17 GS, 3.61 ERA, 84 K/36 BB, 72.1 IP)
**NOTE**
This is the first game in a best-of-three series in which the winner advances to the College World Series.
Chapel Hill Super Regional Notebook: Game 1 starters, Lanzilli, more
Looking back at Turner's all-time performance in Stillwater
Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Chapel Hill Super Regional preview w/ Kendall Rogers
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|North Carolina
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Angel Zarate - RF
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Mac Horvath - 3B
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Danny Serretti - SS
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Vance Honeycutt - CF
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Alberto Osuna - DH
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Mikey Madej - LF
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Tomas Frick - C
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Hunter Stokely - 1B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Colby Wilkerson - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Max Carlson