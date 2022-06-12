HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at North Carolina (Game 2)
Pregame Stuff
After not naming a starter following Game 1, Arkansas has now announced redshirt sophomore right-hander Will McEntire will get the nod in Game 2.
There are no changes in the Razorbacks' lineup, but North Carolina is without starting third baseman Mac Horvath. He is hitting .268 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs. That caused a slight shuffle to the Tar Heels' lineup.
Full lineups are listed below.
B-2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0
The Razorbacks loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but Zack Gregory looked at strike three to end the threat.
**Weather delay begins at 12:44 p.m. CT**
**Game is set to resume at 2:30 p.m. CT**
B-4th: Arkansas 1, North Carolina 0
The Razorbacks strike first. With a full count and two outs, Jalen Battles ripped a double into the left field corner that scored Chris Lanzilli all the way from first.
B-5th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 0
Braydon Webb doubles the lead with a one-out solo home run to right-center.
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (42-19, 18-12 SEC) at No. 10 seed North Carolina (42-21, 15-15 ACC)
Location: Boshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
First pitch: Noon CT
TV: ESPN2 (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: R-So. RHP Will McEntire (10 G/6 GS, 3.25 ERA, 36 K/20 BB, 36 IP)
UNC: Jr. LHP Brandon Schaeffer (20 G/17 GS, 3.73 ERA, 67 K/23 BB, 91.2 IP)
**NOTE**
This is the second game in a best-of-three series in which the winner advances to the College World Series. Arkansas will head to Omaha with a win, while North Carolina needs to win two straight.
|Arkansas
|North Carolina
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Angel Zarate - RF
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Vance Honeycutt - CF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Danny Serretti - SS
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Alberto Osuna - DH
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Mikey Madej - LF
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Tomas Frick - C
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Johnny Castagnozzi - 3B
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Hunter Stokely - 1B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Colby Wilkerson - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Will McEntire
|
Pitching: LHP Brandon Schaeffer