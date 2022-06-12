 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, North Carolina Tar Heels (Game 2 2022 Chapel Hill Super Regional)
baseball

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at North Carolina (Game 2)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to punch its ticket to Omaha with a win in Game 2 of the 2022 Chapel Hill Super Regional.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to punch its ticket to Omaha with a win in Game 2 of the 2022 Chapel Hill Super Regional. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

After not naming a starter following Game 1, Arkansas has now announced redshirt sophomore right-hander Will McEntire will get the nod in Game 2.

There are no changes in the Razorbacks' lineup, but North Carolina is without starting third baseman Mac Horvath. He is hitting .268 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs. That caused a slight shuffle to the Tar Heels' lineup.

Full lineups are listed below.

B-2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

The Razorbacks loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but Zack Gregory looked at strike three to end the threat.

**Weather delay begins at 12:44 p.m. CT**

**Game is set to resume at 2:30 p.m. CT**

B-4th: Arkansas 1, North Carolina 0

The Razorbacks strike first. With a full count and two outs, Jalen Battles ripped a double into the left field corner that scored Chris Lanzilli all the way from first.

B-5th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 0

Braydon Webb doubles the lead with a one-out solo home run to right-center.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (42-19, 18-12 SEC) at No. 10 seed North Carolina (42-21, 15-15 ACC)

Location: Boshamer Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

First pitch: Noon CT

TV: ESPN2 (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Closer look at North Carolina ahead of Chapel Hill Super Regional

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over North Carolina

Pitching matchup

ARK: R-So. RHP Will McEntire (10 G/6 GS, 3.25 ERA, 36 K/20 BB, 36 IP)

UNC: Jr. LHP Brandon Schaeffer (20 G/17 GS, 3.73 ERA, 67 K/23 BB, 91.2 IP)

**NOTE**

This is the second game in a best-of-three series in which the winner advances to the College World Series. Arkansas will head to Omaha with a win, while North Carolina needs to win two straight.

Chapel Hill Super Regional Notebook: Game 1 starters, Lanzilli, more

Looking back at Turner's all-time performance in Stillwater

Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Chapel Hill Super Regional preview w/ Kendall Rogers

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas North Carolina

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Angel Zarate - RF

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Vance Honeycutt - CF

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Danny Serretti - SS

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Alberto Osuna - DH

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Mikey Madej - LF

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Tomas Frick - C

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Johnny Castagnozzi - 3B

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Hunter Stokely - 1B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Colby Wilkerson - 2B

Pitching: RHP Will McEntire

Pitching: LHP Brandon Schaeffer

