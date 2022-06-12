HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at North Carolina (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

After not naming a starter following Game 1, Arkansas has now announced redshirt sophomore right-hander Will McEntire will get the nod in Game 2.

There are no changes in the Razorbacks' lineup, but North Carolina is without starting third baseman Mac Horvath. He is hitting .268 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs. That caused a slight shuffle to the Tar Heels' lineup.

Full lineups are listed below.