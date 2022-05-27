Scoring Recap: Florida 7, Arkansas 5 (SEC Tourney)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
The same players are starting for Arkansas, but Dave Van Horn - back in the dugout after missing the last game - has completely shuffled the order of the lineup. Only Zack Gregory in the 9-hole is hitting in the same spot as the Alabama game.
Most notably, Braydon Webb has moved up into the leaoff spot, bumping Cayden Wallace into the 2-hole. It's also worth mentioning that Robert Moore has been moved down into the 7-hole.
Arkansas will be the "away" team for this game, meaning Florida bats second.
Full lineups below.
B-2nd: Florida 2, Arkansas 0
After a perfect first inning, Connor Noland gave up three straight hits to start the second inning. A double by Jud Fabian set up a two-run single by Jac Caglianone.
B-5th: Florida 3, Arkansas 0
Hitting for the first time since his two-run single in the second, Caglianone blasted a leadoff home run in the fifth.
B-5th: Florida 4, Arkansas 0
A couple of batters later, after getting a couple of outs, Noland gave up a two-out home run to Colby Halter.
B-5th: Florida 5, Arkansas 0
Noland was relieved after issuing a walk and Evan Taylor eventually allowed him to score on an RBI double by BT Riopelle.
T-6th: Florida 5, Arkansas 2
The Razorbacks get on the board with back-to-back solo home runs by Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner to start the sixth.
B-6th: Florida 6, Arkansas 2
Brady Tygart comes into the game and promptly gives up a solo home run to Jud Fabian to start the sixth inning.
B-6th: Florida 7, Arkansas 2
An RBI single by Halter pushes the Gators' lead back to five.
T-9th: Florida 7, Arkansas 3
Jalen Battles drew a leadoff walk and eventually came around to score on a passed ball.
T-9th: Florida 7, Arkansas 5
A two-out walk by Zack Gregory is followed by a two-run home run by Braydon Webb.
FINAL - Florida 7, Arkansas 5
----------------------------------------------
3-seed Arkansas (38-17, 18-12) vs. 7-seed Florida (36-21, 15-15)
Location: Hoover Met (Hoover, Ala.)
First pitch: 9:30 a.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Florida falls to Texas A&M, will face Hogs in elimination game
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (14 G/14 GS, 3.75 ERA, 90 K/26 BB, 81.2 IP)
FLA: R-So. RHP Nick Pogue (9 G/8 GS, 4.92 ERA, 27 K/9 BB, 29.1 IP)
Key takeaways, box scores from Florida series
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
|Arkansas
|Florida
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Wyatt Langford - LF
|
2. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
2. Sterlin Thompson - 2B
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. BT Riopelle - C
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Ty Evans - RF
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
5. Jud Fabian - CF
|
6. Jalen Battles - SS
|
6. Jac Caglianone - DH
|
7. Robert Moore - 2B
|
7. Josh Rivera - SS
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Kendrick Calilao - 1B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Colby Halter - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Nick Pogue