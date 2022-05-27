 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball vs. Florida Gators (SEC Tournament, May 25, 2022)
Scoring Recap: Florida 7, Arkansas 5 (SEC Tourney)

Follow along as Arkansas takes on Florida in an elimination game at the 2022 SEC Tournament.
Follow along as Arkansas takes on Florida in an elimination game at the 2022 SEC Tournament. (Arkansas Athletics)
Pregame Stuff

The same players are starting for Arkansas, but Dave Van Horn - back in the dugout after missing the last game - has completely shuffled the order of the lineup. Only Zack Gregory in the 9-hole is hitting in the same spot as the Alabama game.

Most notably, Braydon Webb has moved up into the leaoff spot, bumping Cayden Wallace into the 2-hole. It's also worth mentioning that Robert Moore has been moved down into the 7-hole.

Arkansas will be the "away" team for this game, meaning Florida bats second.

Full lineups below.

B-2nd: Florida 2, Arkansas 0

After a perfect first inning, Connor Noland gave up three straight hits to start the second inning. A double by Jud Fabian set up a two-run single by Jac Caglianone.

B-5th: Florida 3, Arkansas 0

Hitting for the first time since his two-run single in the second, Caglianone blasted a leadoff home run in the fifth.

B-5th: Florida 4, Arkansas 0

A couple of batters later, after getting a couple of outs, Noland gave up a two-out home run to Colby Halter.

B-5th: Florida 5, Arkansas 0

Noland was relieved after issuing a walk and Evan Taylor eventually allowed him to score on an RBI double by BT Riopelle.

T-6th: Florida 5, Arkansas 2

The Razorbacks get on the board with back-to-back solo home runs by Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner to start the sixth.

B-6th: Florida 6, Arkansas 2

Brady Tygart comes into the game and promptly gives up a solo home run to Jud Fabian to start the sixth inning.

B-6th: Florida 7, Arkansas 2

An RBI single by Halter pushes the Gators' lead back to five.

T-9th: Florida 7, Arkansas 3

Jalen Battles drew a leadoff walk and eventually came around to score on a passed ball.

T-9th: Florida 7, Arkansas 5

A two-out walk by Zack Gregory is followed by a two-run home run by Braydon Webb.

FINAL - Florida 7, Arkansas 5

3-seed Arkansas (38-17, 18-12) vs. 7-seed Florida (36-21, 15-15)

Location: Hoover Met (Hoover, Ala.)

First pitch: 9:30 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Florida falls to Texas A&M, will face Hogs in elimination game

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (14 G/14 GS, 3.75 ERA, 90 K/26 BB, 81.2 IP)

FLA: R-So. RHP Nick Pogue (9 G/8 GS, 4.92 ERA, 27 K/9 BB, 29.1 IP)

Key takeaways, box scores from Florida series

Game 1

Game 2

Game 3

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Florida

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Wyatt Langford - LF

2. Cayden Wallace - 3B

2. Sterlin Thompson - 2B

3. Michael Turner - C

3. BT Riopelle - C

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Ty Evans - RF

5. Brady Slavens - DH

5. Jud Fabian - CF

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. Jac Caglianone - DH

7. Robert Moore - 2B

7. Josh Rivera - SS

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Kendrick Calilao - 1B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Colby Halter - 3B

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP Nick Pogue

