Scoring Recap: Florida 7, Arkansas 5 (SEC Tourney)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

The same players are starting for Arkansas, but Dave Van Horn - back in the dugout after missing the last game - has completely shuffled the order of the lineup. Only Zack Gregory in the 9-hole is hitting in the same spot as the Alabama game.

Most notably, Braydon Webb has moved up into the leaoff spot, bumping Cayden Wallace into the 2-hole. It's also worth mentioning that Robert Moore has been moved down into the 7-hole.

Arkansas will be the "away" team for this game, meaning Florida bats second.

Full lineups below.