HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (doubleheader)

Pregame Stuff (Game 1)

Dave Van Horn has once again shuffled his lineup. Most notably, Cayden Wallace and Robert Moore are now the leadoff and 2-hole hitters. Also, Brady Slavens is starting at DH and Braydon Webb is in the lineup and playing center.

B-1st: Arkansas 1, UIC 0

Cayden Wallace led off the home half of the first with a single and eventually stole second. With two outs, Chris Lanzilli delivered the RBI single that helped Arkansas strike first.

B-6th: Arkansas 3, UIC 0

Zack Gregory walked, Cayden Wallace singled on a bunt and Robert Moore was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Michael Turner stepped up to the plate and delivered with a two RBI single to center field.

B-6th: Arkansas 5, UIC 0

Chris Lanzilli followed the Tuner hit up with a sac-bunt to advance Turner and Moore to second and third, respectively. Brady Slavens delivered with a two RBI double to right field that extended the lead to five.

B-6th: Arkansas 7, UIC 0

The hits continued to roll on with a two run homer from Jalen Battles that snuck right over the wall in right-center. Slavens scored on the hit.

T-7th: Arkansas 7, UIC 2

UIC's Cole Conn led the seventh inning off with a double to right field. Noland recorded two straight outs before hitting Sean Dee with a pitch. UIC first baseman Cory Moore hit a two RBI double to right field to put the Flames on the board.

T-7th: Arkansas 7, UIC 3

UIC's Clay Conn snuck a ball into right field for a double to bring Moore around for the third run of the inning. Noland was replaced by LHP Evan Taylor.



B-7th: Arkansas 8, UIC 3

Zack Gregory led the bottom of the seventh off with a single to right field. Gregory advanced to second on a ground out by Cayden Wallace. Michael Turner hit an RBI single to right-center to give the Razorbacks some insurance.

B-8th: Arkansas 9, UIC 3

UIC went to RHP Alec Shuldt in the bottom of the eighth and Brady Slavens took the first pitch over the wall in right field to extend the Razorback lead to six.

B-8th: Arkansas 12, UIC 3

Jalen Battles singled to third base to follow up the Slavens homer. Stovall complimented Battles by dropping a single of his own in front of the center fielder. Two outs by Braydon Webb and Zack Gregory were followed up by a Cayden Wallace three-run home run into the left field bullpen.

T-9th: Arkansas 12, UIC 4

Evan Taylor issued two walks to begin the top of the ninth. Freshman RHP Jake Faherty then took the mound for the Hogs and issued a walk on his first batter to load the bases. After a strikeout, Faherty hit Clay Conn with a pitch to bring a run home. RHP Miller Pleimann replaced Faherty.

FINAL - Arkansas 12, UIC 4

---------------------------------------------- First pitch (Game 1): noon CT First pitch (Game 2): 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 1 Stream: SEC Network-Plus Listen: Click here (FREE)

