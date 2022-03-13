 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois-Chicago Flames (Game 4 - March 13, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (Game 4)

Arkansas will go for the four-game sweep of UIC on Sunday.
Arkansas will go for the four-game sweep of UIC on Sunday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@ChoateMason

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is using the same batting order as Saturday, but Braydon Webb replaces Max Soliz Jr. in the lineup.

That led to a shake up in the outfield. Webb is in center, which led to Gregory moving over to left and Lanzilli flipping over to right. Slavens moves to DH.

----------------------------------------------

First pitch: 12:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Key takeaways, box scores from Arkansas' doubleheader sweep of UIC

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 3 win over UIC

Starting Lineups
Arkansas UIC

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Clay Conn - 2B

2. Robert Moore - 2B

2. Rayth Petersen - RF

3. Michael Turner - C

3. Bryan Rosario - LF

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Ryan Nagelbach - SS

5. Brady Slavens - DH

5. Cole Conn - C

6. Jalen Battles - SS

6. Breck Nowik - 3B

7. Peyton Stovall - 1B

7. Luke Picchiotti - DH

8. Braydon Webb - CF

8. Cory Moore - 1B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Sean Dee - CF

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: RHP Chris Torres

