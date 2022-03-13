HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (Game 4)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas is using the same batting order as Saturday, but Braydon Webb replaces Max Soliz Jr. in the lineup.

That led to a shake up in the outfield. Webb is in center, which led to Gregory moving over to left and Lanzilli flipping over to right. Slavens moves to DH.