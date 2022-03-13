HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. UIC (Game 4)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is using the same batting order as Saturday, but Braydon Webb replaces Max Soliz Jr. in the lineup.
That led to a shake up in the outfield. Webb is in center, which led to Gregory moving over to left and Lanzilli flipping over to right. Slavens moves to DH.
First pitch: 12:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Key takeaways, box scores from Arkansas' doubleheader sweep of UIC
|Arkansas
|UIC
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Clay Conn - 2B
|
2. Robert Moore - 2B
|
2. Rayth Petersen - RF
|
3. Michael Turner - C
|
3. Bryan Rosario - LF
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Ryan Nagelbach - SS
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
5. Cole Conn - C
|
6. Jalen Battles - SS
|
6. Breck Nowik - 3B
|
7. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
7. Luke Picchiotti - DH
|
8. Braydon Webb - CF
|
8. Cory Moore - 1B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Sean Dee - CF
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: RHP Chris Torres