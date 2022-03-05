HawgBeat Scoreboard: No. 14 Arkansas at No. 13 Tennessee (March 5)
Pregame Stuff
Tipoff: 11 a.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Point spread: Tennessee, -6
O/U: 139.5
|Arkansas
|Tennessee
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.8 pts., 4.4 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.1 stl.
|
G - Kennedy Chandler - Fr. | 6-0 | 171
13.6 pts., 3.3 reb., 4.6 ast., 2.3 stl.
|
G - Davonte Davis - So. | 6-4 | 180
8.7 pts., 4.1 reb., 3.0 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
G - Santiago Vescovi - Jr. | 6-3 | 191
13.5 pts., 4.7 reb., 3.1 ast., 1.6 stl.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
11.6 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.1 stl.
|
G - Josiah-Jordan James - Jr. | 6-6 | 214
9.4 pts., 5.8 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.5 stl.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.5 pts., 2.3 reb., 0.7 ast.
|
F - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - Fr. | 6-10 | 246
3.4 pts., 2.8 reb.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.9 pts., 9.7 reb., 2.7 ast., 1.4 stl., 1.2 blk.
|
F - Uros Plavsic - Jr. | 7-0 | 251
4.0 pts., 3.8 reb.
NOTE: Au'Diese Toney did not start and will play limited minutes because of an injury, per Eric Musselman.
15:57, 1H - Tennessee 13, Arkansas 5
The Volunteers have started out hot, making their first three 3-pointers - each by a different player. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, have leaned on Stanley Umude. He has all five points and is 2 of 4 from the floor.
11:51, 1H - Tennessee 24, Arkansas 13
Although it finally missed a 3, Tennessee got the offensive rebound and ended up making another 3. It is now 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. The Volunteers are also out-rebounding Arkansas 8-1 so far.
7:41, 1H - Tennessee 33, Arkansas 18
Lightly used reserves KK Robinson and Jaxson Robinson are getting some minutes in the first half. Jaylin Williams already has two fouls. The Vols, who are now 7 of 8 from deep, led by as many as 18 before a 3-pointer by Jaxson Robinson.
4:17, 1H - Tennessee 44, Arkansas 20
Back-to-back 3s by Tennessee prompted a timeout by Eric Musselman -- who received a technical a few minute earlier. The Volunteers have their largest lead of the game and are shooting 9 of 11 from deep. The Razorbacks have seven turnovers and are shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor.
HALF - Tennessee 50, Arkansas 29
A couple of free throws with 2:09 remaining gave Tennessee 48 points -- its total from the entire game in Fayetteville two weeks earlier. Kennedy Chandler played only 12 minutes, but led the Volunteers with 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting (all beyond the arc). Stanley Umude is Arkansas' leading scorer with 8 points, but all of them came in the first five minutes of the game.