HawgBeat Scoreboard: No. 14 Arkansas at No. 13 Tennessee (March 5)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Pregame Stuff

Tipoff: 11 a.m. CT TV: ESPN Point spread: Tennessee, -6 O/U: 139.5

Starting Lineups Arkansas Tennessee G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190 18.8 pts., 4.4 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.1 stl. G - Kennedy Chandler - Fr. | 6-0 | 171 13.6 pts., 3.3 reb., 4.6 ast., 2.3 stl. G - Davonte Davis - So. | 6-4 | 180 8.7 pts., 4.1 reb., 3.0 ast., 1.0 stl. G - Santiago Vescovi - Jr. | 6-3 | 191 13.5 pts., 4.7 reb., 3.1 ast., 1.6 stl. G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210 11.6 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.0 ast., 1.1 stl. G - Josiah-Jordan James - Jr. | 6-6 | 214 9.4 pts., 5.8 reb., 1.5 ast., 1.5 stl. F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220 3.5 pts., 2.3 reb., 0.7 ast. F - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - Fr. | 6-10 | 246 3.4 pts., 2.8 reb. F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240 10.9 pts., 9.7 reb., 2.7 ast., 1.4 stl., 1.2 blk. F - Uros Plavsic - Jr. | 7-0 | 251 4.0 pts., 3.8 reb.

NOTE: Au'Diese Toney did not start and will play limited minutes because of an injury, per Eric Musselman.

15:57, 1H - Tennessee 13, Arkansas 5

The Volunteers have started out hot, making their first three 3-pointers - each by a different player. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, have leaned on Stanley Umude. He has all five points and is 2 of 4 from the floor.

11:51, 1H - Tennessee 24, Arkansas 13

Although it finally missed a 3, Tennessee got the offensive rebound and ended up making another 3. It is now 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. The Volunteers are also out-rebounding Arkansas 8-1 so far.

7:41, 1H - Tennessee 33, Arkansas 18

Lightly used reserves KK Robinson and Jaxson Robinson are getting some minutes in the first half. Jaylin Williams already has two fouls. The Vols, who are now 7 of 8 from deep, led by as many as 18 before a 3-pointer by Jaxson Robinson.

4:17, 1H - Tennessee 44, Arkansas 20

Back-to-back 3s by Tennessee prompted a timeout by Eric Musselman -- who received a technical a few minute earlier. The Volunteers have their largest lead of the game and are shooting 9 of 11 from deep. The Razorbacks have seven turnovers and are shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor.

HALF - Tennessee 50, Arkansas 29