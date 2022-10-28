The Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers will face off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The Razorbacks trail Auburn in the all-time series, 19-11-1, and they are currently on a 6-game losing streak. The last time the Hogs beat Auburn was in a four overtime victory during the 2015 season in Fayetteville. Arkansas is a -3.5 point favorite over the Tigers (BetSaracen). Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Saturday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

I made Arkansas beating BYU my lock of the century, and I would do the same this week, but I don't want to have two locks of the century in a row. Auburn has had the Hogs' number for some time now, but the Razorbacks are hungry for revenge. Both KJ Jefferson and Sam Pittman both said this game is personal. If you combine the fact that the Tigers have been (really) bad this season with a hungry and healthy Arkansas team, you should get the Razorbacks' first win at Auburn since 2012. Arkansas 42, Auburn 28

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

All season I have felt uneasy about this game for Arkansas. Auburn has had the Hogs’ number over the past six years, and it feels like the locker room is well aware of that. However, now that game week is here and I’ve crunched the numbers, I have finally been able to get past the bad vibes and feel confident that the Razorbacks have no business losing to the Tigers. I knew Auburn was not the juggernaut it usually is, but now I realize it is in such a sad state that the quarterback, who did not begin the year as the starter, has more interceptions than pass touchdowns. That simply will not fly in this league. If the Hogs are for real, they will turn up the heat under Bryan Harsin even more. I am choosing to believe they are after one of the most complete games of the season at BYU and an extra week to get healthy. Arkansas 38, Auburn 23

Alex Trader - Football Recruiting Analyst

Auburn is a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck, and at this point their remaining five games are little more than a formality. Bryan Harsin was nearly fired a month ago when his Tigers eeked out a win over Missouri, but he’s a lame duck en route to a massive payday whenever the administration decides to move on. On the other side, Arkansas still has an opportunity to live up to some of their wildest preseason expectations, and that hunger paired with the simple fact that they’re better on the field in nearly every aspect of this one leads me to believe that the Hogs break their streak of sadness in Jordan-Hare. Arkansas 38, Auburn 27

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

It has been seven years since Arkansas has found a way to beat the Auburn Tigers. Their closest chance came in 2020, when a blown call by the referees handed the win to Auburn on a silver platter. Right now is the best chance for Arkansas to break that streak. Auburn’s run defense is one of the worst in the SEC, and gave up 448 yards on the ground to Ole Miss just two weeks ago. Quarterback Robby Ashford is not an elite passer. And head coach Bryan Harsin is on one of the hottest seats in the SEC. I think this is the year for Arkansas to exorcise one of the final SEC losing streak demons. Auburn’s weaknesses play perfectly into Arkansas’ strengths, and after a week of rest and prep, I think Sam Pittman walks out of the Plains with a win. Arkansas 28, Auburn 20

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Auburn football is not good. The Tigers have lost four of their last five games, and were lucky to escape with a three-point victory over Missouri. Tank Bigsby is a good running back and Robby Ashford is athletic and can do some dynamic things at the QB spot, but outside of that, their offense doesn’t pose any major threats. Their defense is pretty hapless, as well. Coming off the bye week and being as healthy as possible, Arkansas should be able to score at will against the Auburn defense and should be able to generate some stops defensively. Arkansas 38, Auburn 20

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

It is time to end another losing streak for the Razorbacks. The bye week came at the most opportune time and the offense will be firing on all cylinders. The Auburn QB situation is reminiscent of the Chad Morris era and boosters on the plains are calling for Harsin’s head with every mounting loss. The Tigers' run defense is terrible and that bodes well for KJ Jefferson and company. Hogs win this one by at least a touchdown. Arkansas 31, Auburn 23

