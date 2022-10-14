The Arkansas Razorbacks and BYU Cougars will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams. Both squads will be looking to bounce back from a loss, as the Hogs fell to Mississippi State 40-17 last week and the Cougars fell short of Notre Dame, 28-20. Arkansas is a +1.5 point underdog against the Cougars. Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Saturday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

Over the past three weeks, Arkansas has not proved to me that it can win this game against a tough BYU team in a hostile environment. The Cougars have a veteran team that is led by quarterback Jaren Hall, who makes little mistakes and has a 14/2 touchdown/interception ratio. BYU's defense is its weakness, especially the run defense. That matchup bodes well for an Arkansas team that has the nation's No. 11 rushing attack. Though the Hogs haven't proved it to me and the secondary injuries continue to loom large, I just have a gut feeling that they are hungry for a win. This will be a battle of who can score the most, in my opinion. I'll take the Razorbacks on a game-winning field goal from Cam Little. Arkansas 38, BYU 35

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

The Razorbacks are going to flex their SEC muscles tomorrow and barely escape with their fourth win of the year. It’s no secret that the defense is a weakness, but Jaren Hall is not on the same tier of quarterbacks as Bryce Young and Will Rogers. Hall will surely play well and give the defense fits, but not enough to outscore the Hogs. The return of KJ Jefferson will be the spark the offense needs after a lackluster showing last week in Starkville. Arkansas needs him to be the dynamic player he is to avoid falling below .500. The pressure is on, and it’s long past time the Hogs responded to it. Arkansas 34, BYU 31

Alex Trader - Football Recruiting Analyst

The time is now for Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks. Stop me if you've heard this before - the Hogs enter a mid-October non-conference matchup off the heels of a three-game losing skid. Though this BYU squad is a significant upgrade over the UAPB team that Arkansas dominated to get back in the win column, all of the Razorbacks' (realistic) preseason goals remain in front of them. It's not going to be particularly pretty on either side of the ball, but I have the hungrier dog running just a bit faster than a BYU team that's struggled against legitimate competition this year. Arkansas 31, BYU 27

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

It has been almost a month since the Razorbacks saw a win, as they are amidst a three-game losing streak for the second straight year. They travel to Utah in hopes of breaking that streak with a game against BYU on Saturday. The Cougars have played an equally difficult schedule as the Hogs and are coming off a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame last weekend. They have a strength at quarterback, with Jaren Hall throwing for 1,558 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions. I think this game plays different than the last three, though. With KJ Jefferson returning, I think the offense will get going early with the run game. BYU gave up 234 yards on the ground to Notre Dame, who is not traditionally a running team. I think the game is close until the fourth quarter, but the Hogs run away. Arkansas 35, BYU 21

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas desperately needs to go into the bye week with positive momentum and a winning record. In order to do that, the Razorbacks will have to go on the road to a sold-out environment against BYU. It’ll be tough sledding, as the Cougars boast an impressive passing attack that looks to pick apart a depleted Arkansas secondary. Last week, the snake-bitten Razorbacks' secondary prevented Mississippi State from converting chunk plays, instead making them nickel and dime the ball down the field. In the course of doing that, Arkansas dropped a handful of interceptions. The Razorbacks should easily control the line of scrimmage and run the football at-will. Having KJ Jefferson back at quarterback should give the offense its identity from the first snap instead of the second quarter like last week. As long as the defense can play assignment football and generate third and fourth down stops, Arkansas should win this game. Arkansas 34, BYU 28

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

The Arkansas Razorbacks football program is a top 25 all time program in terms of wins. They have one national championship on their resume. They’ve had numerous All Americans and conference championships as well. Fans tend to forget the accomplishments I just listed, because this is an instant gratification society and all about the here and now. There are fans questioning Sam Pittman and if he has lost control of the football team and whether his staff can develop players. I say all of that to say this: Arkansas has gone on three game losing streaks before and they will again. This season has that deja Vu feeling of 2021 and 2003 and the end of 2006. The Hogs lost three straight games in each of those seasons after reaching a top ten ranking and ended the season with 9 or more wins. Arkansas and BYU are both a little beat up right now, but who isn’t this time of the year. The Hogs should be able to use their stable of backs and attack the BYU defense. Expect the Cougars to play a heavy box on defense allowing KJ Jefferson to stretch the field against man coverage. Big plays will determine this game and I have a feeling the Hogs get back to their winning ways in Provo. Arkansas 35, BYU 31

OVERALL RECORDS