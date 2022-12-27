The Arkansas Razorbacks and Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Arkansas has played Kansas just twice in program history, with both games coming in back-to-back years in 1905-06. The Jayhawks bested the Hogs both times. This will be the sixth time the Razorbacks have played in the Liberty Bowl, breaking a tie with Mississippi State for the most appearances by any team. The Hogs are 2-3 in Liberty Bowl games, but they have won both of the past two, 20-17 (OT) over East Carolina in 2010 and 45-23 over Kansas State in 2016. The Razorbacks are a -3.5 point favorite over the Jayhawks (BetSaracen). Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Wednesday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

Arkansas will be down a few significant players in this one, but the most important player will be rested and ready to go: KJ Jefferson. The Razorbacks are a completely different offense with a healthy Jefferson, and he will have the majority of his offensive line, his leading receiver and his top three running backs in this one. Defensively, the Hogs lost their best player in Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool's hip surgery ended his career in Fayetteville. Though the linebacker spot will be interesting to watch, the rest of the defensive starters have plenty of experience. Kansas will be playing in its first bowl since 2008, but the Hogs have been there and done that plenty of times since. I think Arkansas gets its second bowl win in 2022. Arkansas 30, Kansas 21

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

The outgoing transfers have been hard to ignore for those who follow the Razorbacks, which leaves us with the following question: Is an SEC team with a depleted roster still good enough to beat a siding Big 12 squad? Although not by much, Vegas seems to think so, and as long as KJ Jefferson is healthy and under center, he should be able to take control of a game no matter who he has around him. He was without soon-to-be first-round pick Treylon Burks in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day, but that didn’t stop him from earning MVP honors. Jefferson will have his leading receiver in Matt Landers available, and players have expressed plenty of confidence in Beaux Limmer’s ability to fill in at center, so the Hogs should be able to function competently against a Kansas defense that was largely responsible for the team’s 1-7 stretch to end the regular season. Even shorthanded, Arkansas should be able to flex the SEC muscle in this one. Arkansas 38, Kansas 27

Daniel Fair - Football Recruiting Analyst

After a season that left a lot to be desired for the Razorbacks, the final game of the season is upon us. Both Arkansas and Kansas come to the Liberty Bowl at 6-6. The Hogs have had their roster depleted since the end of the season, which makes things even more difficult. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels poses a massive problem for the Hogs, as he is able to create both through the air and on the ground. Arkansas will need to find a way to neutralize him if they hope to come home with a win. The Jayhawks are 1-6 over the last seven games, but the turnaround the team has had under second-year head coach Lance Leipold is astounding. With this game being the first Bowl appearance since 2008, I expect the Jayhawks to come away with the win. Kansas 49, Arkansas 42

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Kansas is playing in its first bowl game since 2008. There’s no question that they’ll get up for this game. Even with all the motivation and hype in the world, they still have to play the game and drew a matchup against a Razorback team that controls the line of scrimmage and can stretch the field downfield. The Jayhawks allow 193.7 rushing yards per game, good for 114th nationally, and also allow 4.54 yards per carry. They’ve lost six of their last seven games, with the lone win coming over Oklahoma State. Arkansas is also limping into the post-season, losing three of its last four games and having just over 50 scholarship players available for the bowl matchup. The good news for Arkansas is that in large part the offensive line is in tact, plus a trio of proven offensive weapons - KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders and Matt Landers - will all play in the Liberty Bowl. It probably ends up being a shoot out with both teams having poor defenses and strong offensive matchups in this game, but I’ll give the advantage to Arkansas so long as it controls the line of scrimmage. Arkansas 34, Kansas 28

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

The Razorbacks have lost the third most players in the nation to the transfer portal. They have lost their starting tight end, a defensive tackle and All-American linebacker Drew Sanders. This is a depleted roster but KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders are still in the backfield, and that gives the Hogs a chance. Bowl games are getting harder and harder to predict with players opting out, entering the portal and declaring for the draft. Lance Leipold is a very good up-and-coming coach, and he’s turned around a fledgling Kansas program. Arkansas can control the game with its rushing attack and have a young receiver step up and make plays. This is a close game, and I’ll take the Hogs in Memphis. Arkansas 30, Kansas 24

Riley McFerran - Transfer Portal Contributor

The Arkansas football program needs a win against Kansas in a big way. Losing to a program that hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2008 would be the cherry on top of what was a very underwhelming season. The key in this game defensively is stopping Jalon Daniels. In eight games, Daniels showed his dual threat capabilities, throwing for around 1500 yards and rushing for about 400 yards. We all know how Arkansas defenses like to make opposing quarterbacks look like Heisman winners. Stop Daniels, and Arkansas wins. It’s that simple. I strongly believe that KJ Jefferson will have a huge game against a Kansas defense that gave up 33.8 points per game, good for 119th in the country. I expect the young wide receivers on the roster to play well enough to keep the Kansas defense honest, opening up holes for Rocket Sanders. While I expect Jefferson to have a huge game, I think Sanders will have an even bigger one. I’m thinking an Ole Miss type performance, a game in which Sanders put up 232 yards rushing. So, what happens? With key defensive players out for Arkansas, I expect Kansas to score. A lot. But I also believe the duo of Jefferson and Sanders can keep up rather easily. In a high intensity, fast paced game, give me Arkansas winning on the last drive via a Jefferson Superman touchdown on the goal line Arkansas 41, Kansas 34

OVERALL RECORDS