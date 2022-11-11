The Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 7 LSU Tigers will face off at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks trail the Tigers in the all-time series 42-23-2. After losing five straight games to LSU, the Hogs ended that streak with a 16-13 win in overtime last season. Arkansas fell to the Tigers 27-24 the last time the game was played at in Fayetteville on Nov. 21, 2020. LSU is a -5.5 point favorite over the Hogs (BetSaracen). Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Saturday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

I'd love to sit here and say this will be a classic matchup where a struggling Arkansas team can upset a high-riding LSU squad. That would make this game a lot more fun. That outcome happening is just hard for me to see. Maybe Sam Pittman is playing mind games with the quarterback spot for Arkansas, or maybe KJ Jefferson actually wont play. Either way, Brian Kelly has won his last 17 games as a head coach in the month of November. I don't see his team having a hangover from last week's win over Alabama. I think this one might be close no matter who suits up as the play caller for Arkansas. This game is always wacky, and I bet it's that way Saturday. LSU 40, Arkansas 35

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

After a disaster for Arkansas and a field-storming triumph for LSU last week, everything points to the Tigers disposing of the Razorbacks with ease. The Hogs are going to struggle to gain a rhythm on offense with the uncertainty under center. If they can’t put a big number up in the first half, I don’t see them doing so in the second half, because as TigerDetails.com's Ron Higgins told us on the Gridiron Hawgs Podcast, LSU tends to stiffen up on defense after halftime. Everything will have to go right for Arkansas to win this game, and based on the way these two teams are trending, it feels incredibly unlikely. LSU 31, Arkansas 20

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

LSU comes into Fayetteville on a massive high after upsetting Alabama in overtime a week ago, and they face an Arkansas team looking for redemption after a poor showing against Liberty last week. The main question I have is how does the offensive line respond? The Hogs rushed for 144 yards and the offense got pushed in fairly easily by the Flames with 14 tackles for loss. Arkansas and LSU generally play close, regardless of either team’s record, but I expect LSU to win and cover the -5.5 spread fairly easily. LSU 42, Arkansas 21

Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Arkansas got humbled last week. After winning back-to-back games, the Razorbacks dropped one at home to Liberty, marking the first non-conference loss in the Sam Pittman era. How does this team respond? There are two camps of thinking for this: (1) the team rolls over and dies while limping across the finish line and *might* become bowl eligible, or (2) they get motivated for a rivalry game and turn their season around. I tend to lie in camp two. LSU is coming off an emotional win, beating Alabama on a last second touchdown. As much as Coach Brian Kelly tries to emphasize the importance of the next game, there’s always a chance LSU overlooks Arkansas. Pittman has done well as a head coach with the team’s back against the wall, and finds himself in that situation again after a bad loss and trying to become bowl eligible. He will challenge the offensive line after they got manhandled upfront against Liberty. Arkansas 34, LSU 31

Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst

All good things must come to an end…and they did last weekend with the HawgBeat staff going 0fer with their picks. The mostly-reliable Arkansas offense came to a screeching halt as well with Liberty applying pressure all day long. The Hogs lost because of a lack of leadership. The coaches were out-coached and players looked slow and disinterested. It appeared the offense took part in homecoming festivities a little too early. If any of the things that got the team beat last weekend rear their ugly head this week, LSU may win by 30. I am hoping the captains were vocal and led by example this week. Leaders can still lead if they’re not 100%. That is a trait of a great leader. Malik Hornsby might take snaps at quarterback Saturday and I think he would have a good game. He adds a different dimension and if he limits mistakes, the Hogs can win and become bowl eligible against a top-10 team. That would be just like Arkansas to lose to Liberty then beat LSU. That’s really “how you Arkansas”. I just don’t see it happening. Daniels is too good at QB with his feet and Brian Kelly has this version of the Tigers playing better each week. There is more fight this week but not enough. LSU 30, Arkansas 24

