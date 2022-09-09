HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas vs. South Carolina
The No. 16 Razorbacks are set to host SEC foe South Carolina this Saturday in Fayetteville.
The game will mark the first time since 1995 that the Hogs face the Gamecocks in the month of September and it's the earliest in the season Arkansas has opened SEC play at home since doing so on Sept. 15 against Alabama in 2012.
The Hogs currently sit as an -8.5 point favorite (FanDuel) over South Carolina.
Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Saturday:
Mason Choate - Managing Editor
I think Arkansas has an advantage in every aspect of this game other than special teams.
Offensively, the Razorbacks should be able to stick to their bread and butter of running the ball against a South Carolina team that allowed Georgia State to average five yards per carry last week. Throw in very talented pass catchers Trey Knox, Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, and the Hogs should score plenty of points.
Defensively, I think the potential absence of Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher will be felt, but not enough for the Gamecocks to take advantage. Latavious Brini will step up in place of Catalon and have a pick on Spencer Rattler.
Before the season I had Arkansas winning this one by 10 points, but I'm going to give the Hogs a few more after seeing both teams in Week 1.
Arkansas 34, South Carolina 20
Robert Stewart - Staff Writer
The Hogs will move to 2-0 to begin the season for the second straight year after taking care of Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks. The quarterback will have a banged-up Razorback secondary to pick on, but he will make his mistakes, and Arkansas will capitalize on them just like last week against Cincinnati.
The Razorback running backs --- and KJ Jefferson --- should have a field day against a South Carolina defense that surrendered 200 rushing yards to Georgia State in the season opener, and the Gamecocks will not have enough time to come back.
Arkansas 27, South Carolina 20
Alex Trader - Recruiting Analyst
Pound. The. Rock.
Georgia State provided a plan of attack in its 35-14 loss at South Carolina last weekend, and I expect Kendal Briles' offense to follow suit on Saturday morning.
The Gamecocks' defense was gashed for 200 yards on 40 carries (5.0/carry) on the ground, and with one of the best running back rooms in the country I can't see Arkansas straying from that model.
Though injuries to the Arkansas defensive backfield are cause for concern, I think KJ Jefferson can out-duel South Carolina's former five-star talent if push comes to shove. They're nearing contender status in the East, but at this point in the season they're just outmatched by a veteran Arkansas football team.
I didn't see enough from the Gamecocks in their Week 1 win over Georgia State to feel confident in my preseason prediction of an overtime loss in front of the home crowd.
Therefore, I think the Razorbacks hang on in a close one
Arkansas 28, South Carolina 24
Daniel Fair - Staff Writer
After a gutsy showing in Week 1, Arkansas hosts a South Carolina team on the rise. I like Arkansas in this match up, simply because of the consistency that we’ve seen from the coaching staff in the last three seasons.
The defense worries me, with the possibility of two starting defensive backs out and a guy in Spencer rattler who, while much-maligned, is still a solid quarterback with something to prove.
I think the game will be tied going into the fourth quarter, but all in all, I think the Hogs will end up being able to stop the Gamecock offense, and the running game is able to put the game away down the stretch.
Watch out for special teams, though, if Arkansas has a rough showing it could be a lot closer than people hope.
Arkansas 42, South Carolina 28
Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst
South Carolina comes into Fayetteville with a good amount of momentum after a strong first season's showing from Shane Beamer and a Week 1 win over Georgia State.
Similarly, Arkansas is riding the momentum wave into week two, as well, after a top-25 win over Cincinnati.
While the Gamecocks have improved under Beamer, they haven't proven themselves a ton yet. They had to come from behind to beat Georgia State, and in year one, despite winning seven games, the record was not all that strong. A non-major victory over Eastern Illinois, a one-point victory over Vanderbilt, two other mid-major victories, and no Power 5 victories against opponents with a winning record.
This game will be decided in the trenches. Georgia State rushed for 200 yards on 5.0 yards per carry against the Gamecocks on offense, also ultimately out-gaining South Carolina 311-to-306. On the other side of the ball, South Carolina rushed for just 79 yards on 32 attempts (2.5.YPC), and allowed three sacks.
With Arkansas getting good push on run defense last week, as well as having a heavy rushing attack offensively, the Razorbacks should handle the Gamecocks at home.
Arkansas 38, South Carolina 17