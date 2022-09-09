The No. 16 Razorbacks are set to host SEC foe South Carolina this Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will mark the first time since 1995 that the Hogs face the Gamecocks in the month of September and it's the earliest in the season Arkansas has opened SEC play at home since doing so on Sept. 15 against Alabama in 2012. The Hogs currently sit as an -8.5 point favorite (FanDuel) over South Carolina. Here is how the HawgBeat staff thinks the game will go Saturday:

Mason Choate - Managing Editor

I think Arkansas has an advantage in every aspect of this game other than special teams. Offensively, the Razorbacks should be able to stick to their bread and butter of running the ball against a South Carolina team that allowed Georgia State to average five yards per carry last week. Throw in very talented pass catchers Trey Knox, Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood, and the Hogs should score plenty of points. Defensively, I think the potential absence of Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher will be felt, but not enough for the Gamecocks to take advantage. Latavious Brini will step up in place of Catalon and have a pick on Spencer Rattler. Before the season I had Arkansas winning this one by 10 points, but I'm going to give the Hogs a few more after seeing both teams in Week 1. Arkansas 34, South Carolina 20

Robert Stewart - Staff Writer

The Hogs will move to 2-0 to begin the season for the second straight year after taking care of Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks. The quarterback will have a banged-up Razorback secondary to pick on, but he will make his mistakes, and Arkansas will capitalize on them just like last week against Cincinnati. The Razorback running backs --- and KJ Jefferson --- should have a field day against a South Carolina defense that surrendered 200 rushing yards to Georgia State in the season opener, and the Gamecocks will not have enough time to come back. Arkansas 27, South Carolina 20

Alex Trader - Recruiting Analyst

Pound. The. Rock. Georgia State provided a plan of attack in its 35-14 loss at South Carolina last weekend, and I expect Kendal Briles' offense to follow suit on Saturday morning. The Gamecocks' defense was gashed for 200 yards on 40 carries (5.0/carry) on the ground, and with one of the best running back rooms in the country I can't see Arkansas straying from that model. Though injuries to the Arkansas defensive backfield are cause for concern, I think KJ Jefferson can out-duel South Carolina's former five-star talent if push comes to shove. They're nearing contender status in the East, but at this point in the season they're just outmatched by a veteran Arkansas football team. I didn't see enough from the Gamecocks in their Week 1 win over Georgia State to feel confident in my preseason prediction of an overtime loss in front of the home crowd. Therefore, I think the Razorbacks hang on in a close one Arkansas 28, South Carolina 24

Daniel Fair - Staff Writer

After a gutsy showing in Week 1, Arkansas hosts a South Carolina team on the rise. I like Arkansas in this match up, simply because of the consistency that we’ve seen from the coaching staff in the last three seasons. The defense worries me, with the possibility of two starting defensive backs out and a guy in Spencer rattler who, while much-maligned, is still a solid quarterback with something to prove. I think the game will be tied going into the fourth quarter, but all in all, I think the Hogs will end up being able to stop the Gamecock offense, and the running game is able to put the game away down the stretch. Watch out for special teams, though, if Arkansas has a rough showing it could be a lot closer than people hope. Arkansas 42, South Carolina 28

