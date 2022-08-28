FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' first game against Cincinnati is six days away, and it is time to take a look at how the Hogs will fare this year. All of Arkansas' opponents this year played in the postseason last year, earning it the toughest schedule in college football once again. "One point I'm hoping it will ease up a little bit, but right now it hasn't," head coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days in July. Last year, Pittman led the Hogs to a 9-4 record and an Outback Bowl victory, the team's first winning season in five years and first bowl win since 2015. Arkansas returns 12 starters from last season and brought in a talented group of transfers that all have the chance to make an immediate impact. Though the schedule is tough, the Razorbacks have the talent to improve off of last season's win total. Here is how the HawgBeat staff and a coin predicted Arkansas to fair this season: *Heads = win, tails = loss (used a 2021 'Crossing the Delaware' edition quarter)*

No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati

When: Sept. 3, kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: ESPN Betting: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 51.5 (FanDuel) Mason's thoughts: Cincinnati lost a lot of talent from last year's College Football Playoff team to the NFL Draft. Though the Bearcats have a strong line on both sides of the ball, Pittman has built up SEC-level strength on the Razorback offensive and defensive lines. As of now, Arkansas is the only team in this matchup that knows their starting quarterback. The Hogs should be able to run the ball at will in this game and the defense will do enough to keep Cincinnati out of reach. Mason Choate - Arkansas 28, Cincinnati 13 Alex Trader - Arkansas 30, Cincinnati 17 Robert Stewart- Arkansas 27, Cincinnati 20 Daniel Fair - Arkansas 49, Cincinnati 28 Jackson Collier - Arkansas 27, Cincinnati 10 Coin - Cincinnati beats Arkansas

No. 19 Arkansas vs. South Carolina

When: Sept. 10, kickoff at 11 a.m. CT Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: ESPN Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: The storyline going into this game will be all about South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Yes, Rattler is good, but I think his former teammate Jadon Haselwood chose the better team in the transfer portal. Pittman has a year on Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer, and that has allowed him to have a higher level of talent in this one. Add in the home crowd showing up for a Week 2 SEC game and the Hogs should be 2-0. Mason - Arkansas 34, South Carolina 24 Alex - South Carolina 23, Arkansas 20 (OT) Robert - Arkansas 24, South Carolina 23 Jackson - Arkansas 34, South Carolina 14 Daniel - Arkansas 24, South Carolina 20 Coin - Arkansas beats South Carolina

No. 19 Arkansas vs. Missouri State

When: Sept. 17, kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: ESPN+/SECN+ Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: This game should be interesting with former Razorback head coach Bobby Petrino coming to Fayetteville. The Arkansas faithful will be out in full force supporting Pittman — one of the most likable coaches in the sport. The Bears were ranked preseason No. 8 in the country at the FCS level, so they are not an easy opponent. They return 17 starters from an 8-4 campaign last season, but Arkansas went 8-4 in the SEC West. Let's be real, the Hogs are going to roll the Bears. Mason - Arkansas 42, Missouri State 14 Alex - Arkansas 52, Missouri State 13 Robert - Arkansas 34, Missouri State 17 Jackson - Arkansas 42, Missouri State 20 Daniel - Arkansas 52, Missouri State 10 Coin - Arkansas beats Missouri State

No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas A&M

When: Sept. 24, kickoff TBA Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas TV: TBA Betting: Arkansas +6.5 (FanDuel) Mason's thoughts: The Aggies are always going to have an incredibly talented team with Jimbo Fisher at the helm, but they might not always live up to expectations. Realistically, talent-level can be thrown out the window for this game. The Hogs shocked A&M last year, so the Aggies will be ready to go this time around. It will be a battle like always, but I think the Aggies will win this one. Mason - Texas A&M 21, Arkansas 18 Alex - Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 17 Robert - Texas A&M 31, Arkansas 30 Jackson - Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 17 Daniel - Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 24 Coin - Texas A&M beats Arkansas

No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Alabama

When: Oct. 1, kickoff TBA Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: TBA Betting: Arkansas +17.5 (FanDuel) Mason's thoughts: Alabama has two players returning that were Heisman finalists last year, and one who won the award — quarterback Bryce Young. The Hogs kept things somewhat close last year in Tuscaloosa, and this year they have arguably a more talented team. Still, the Crimson Tide reload better than anyone each year. The atmosphere will be electric, but Alabama's Nick Saban knows how to win the big games. Mason - Alabama 35, Arkansas 31 Alex - Alabama 38, Arkansas 30 Robert - Alabama 38, Arkansas 34 Jackson - Alabama 31, Arkansas 28 Daniel - Arkansas 21, Alabama 20 Coin - Arkansas beats Alabama

No. 19 Arkansas at Mississippi State

When: Oct. 8, kickoff TBA Where: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville, Miss. TV: TBA Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: The Bulldogs have a veteran squad and return their prolific passer, Will Rogers. The big thing for Mississippi State is the improvement on the defensive side of the ball. The schedule to this point for the Bulldogs is more favorable than it is for Arkansas — the Hogs will be coming off a tough battle against Alabama and the Bulldogs will be coming off a game against Texas A&M. I believe this game will be a taller task for the Hogs than some think. Mason - Mississippi State 38, Arkansas 35 Alex - Mississippi State 37, Arkansas 33 Robert - Arkansas 26, Mississippi State 24 Jackson - Mississippi State 34, Arkansas 28 Daniel - Mississippi State 35, Arkansas 34 Coin - Mississippi State beats Arkansas

No. 19 Arkansas at No. 25 BYU

When: Oct. 15, kickoff TBA Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium - Provo, Utah TV: TBA Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: When I first started looking into Arkansas' schedule this game was one that I had marked down as a possible loss. There is a chance BYU could be a top-10 team going into this one if it is undefeated, but to do that, it would have to beat the likes of Baylor, Oregon and Notre Dame. Going off my predictions, the Hogs will be coming off a loss at Mississippi State fairly upset, and BYU will be on the wrong end of that anger. Mason - Arkansas 28, BYU 10 Alex - Arkansas 24, BYU 23 Robert - Arkansas 20, BYU 17 Jackson - BYU 21, Arkansas 17 Daniel - Arkansas 34, BYU 17 Coin - Arkansas beats BYU

No. 19 Arkansas at Auburn

When: Oct. 29, kickoff TBA Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn, Ala. TV: TBA Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: Auburn feels like a weird team to get a grasp on going into this season. Bryan Harsin does not seem to have a handle on things, and the overall talent is not at the level that the Tigers have seen in the past. Auburn might still be rotating quarterbacks at this point, but either way, I see this being the first time since 2015 that the Razorbacks are able to down the Tigers. Mason - Arkansas 35, Auburn 21 Alex - Arkansas 34, Auburn 10 Robert - Auburn 30, Arkansas 28 Jackson - Arkansas 17, Auburn 10 Daniel - Arkansas 30, Auburn 28 Coin - Auburn beats Arkansas

No. 19 Arkansas vs. Liberty

When: Nov. 5, kickoff TBA Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: TBA Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: Liberty is led by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, who has a 26-11 record with the Flames in three seasons. This game is another example of how tough Arkansas' schedule is when a non-Power 5 opponent is this good. Still, I don't see Liberty being able to leave Fayetteville with a victory. Former Utah and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer will keep Liberty in it for a bit, but the Hogs will likely bully the Flames up front and run for at least 300 yards. Mason - Arkansas 45, Liberty 21 Alex - Arkansas 28, Liberty 13 Robert - Arkansas 45, Liberty 17 Jackson - Arkansas 31, Liberty 14 Daniel - Arkansas 42, Liberty 28 Coin - Arkansas beats Liberty

No. 19 Arkansas vs. LSU

When: Nov. 12, kickoff TBA Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: TBA Betting: Arkansas -2.5 (FanDuel) Mason's thoughts: The Tigers have been in the news quite a bit for a slew of different things since Brian Kelly took over as head coach. Kelly knows how to coach a football team, and I have no doubt that LSU will be great again under him. Just not this season. The Hogs were able to leave Baton Rouge with the Golden Boot last season, and I think the trophy won't have to move much after this game. Mason - Arkansas 24, LSU 20 Alex - Arkansas 33, LSU 17 Robert - Arkansas 24, LSU 10 Jackson - Arkansas 24, LSU 20 Daniel - Arkansas 28, LSU 21 Coin - LSU beats Arkansas

No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 21 Ole Miss

When: Nov. 19, kickoff TBA Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Ark. TV: TBA Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: Originally I had the Hogs losing this one in a close game, but the more I look into Ole Miss' schedule, the more I think it favors the Razorbacks. The Rebels will be coming off back-to-back games at Texas A&M and at home against Alabama, while Arkansas will have stayed in Fayetteville for two straight wins over LSU and Liberty. Lane Kiffin got the best of Pittman last year in Oxford, but Pittman will stay undefeated at home against Kiffin during his tenure as the head Hog. Mason - Arkansas 45, Ole Miss 38 Alex - Arkansas 45, Ole Miss 28 Robert - Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 28 Jackson - Arkansas 45, Ole Miss 42 Daniel - Arkansas 52, Ole Miss 38 Coin - Ole Miss beats Arkansas

No. 19 Arkansas at Missouri

When: Nov. 25, kickoff TBA Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium - Columbia, Mo. TV: TBA Betting: TBA Mason's thoughts: Throw home field advantage for the Tigers out of the window in this one. Columbia is nowhere near the toughest environment the Hogs will play in this season, and Missouri will probably have a losing record going into this one. KJ Jefferson will be looking for a different outcome than the last time he started in Columbia, when the Hogs fell to the Tigers 50-48 in 2020. Mason - Arkansas 38, Missouri 21 Alex - Arkansas 27, Missouri 6 Robert - Arkansas 41, Missouri 24 Jackson - Arkansas 27, Missouri 20 Daniel - Arkansas 35, Missouri 10 Coin - Arkansas beats Missouri

