If you have a question that needs answering in next week's HawgBeat Town Hall thread, you can subscribe with the link below!

In this weekly series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough , to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback football recruiting.

Is the staff all in on Walker White for the 2024 QB, or are they looking at other options seriously? Do you think White commits fairly early, or do you see any other schools as a threat?

I think he's certainly the guy as far as who ends up as the quarterback of this class for a couple of reasons.

For starters, the Arkansas legacy aspect of things is hard to ignore, and if the staff can land him then it sets up a massively-talented in-state group in 2024. He's also being targeted by a trio of SEC-West foes in LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and letting his kind of talent leave the border doesn't seem to be in Sam Pittman's M.O.

If, however, you get a surefire commitment from a guy like Michael Hawkins or even Mabrey Mettauer then I would be surprised to see them turned away.

As far as a commitment date goes, he told me Friday that he'll be committing in February or March.