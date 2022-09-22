Depending on how this year's season goes with W-L, shouldn’t ‘24 be lining up to be one of Hog's better classes?
— RegHog
I think you hit the nail on the head with the caveat of the W-L holding firm around or above expectations. The staff has had the opportunity to start very early on building relationships in the '24 group, and I'd be surprised if we don't see one of Arkansas' best classes of the last decade+ as a result of that.
Are there any five stars in the ‘24 class we have an actual shot with?
— razorback1996
I think there are two current five-stars that Arkansas may legitimately be in the race for in Collin Simmons and Ryan Wingo, as well as one current borderline five-star and two in-state prospects that are currently unrated but have garnered tremendous national attention.
Simmons is set to visit AT&T Stadium this weekend for Arkansas' matchup with Texas A&M - yet another trip to see what the Razorbacks have to offer. Though I currently believe it's a long shot for the Hogs, he's certainly a name to watch on this front.
