HawgBeat Town Hall: Can the Razorbacks make a splash in the 2024 class?
Q from Demziah_01: Do you suspect the '24 class to be bigger, and what positions are the coaches concentrating on the most? Still early in the process, but I was just wondering.
A: I think the days of the bigger classes are over all around the sport, to be honest. With a resource like the portal becoming mainstream, and so many FBS and even P5-level kids entering their names, the staff will always want to leave room for any quick-fix (DL, Matt Landers) or potential superstar additions (Jadon Haselwood, Drew Sanders, etc.).
As far as positions of need go, I think you could be set at RB and TE while needing to add some depth at OL and WR, and bringing in another strong QB (Mabrey Mettauer, Walker White) on offense. Defensively, the defensive line will likely be a priority, as well as continuing on the recent run of linebackers and adding a couple of names in the defensive backfield for depth.
Q from Lefty8: How many in-state guys will likely get a look from the Hogs. In other words, how does the in-state class appear to be shaping up numbers-wise?
A: At first glance without really seeing too many of these guys play, I saw at least 4-6 names that already hold, or are good enough to pick up offers with strong senior seasons.
The obvious gems like Charleston Collins (who is currently unrated by Rivals) and TJ Lindsey (also currently unrated) both hold prestigious offers that will make the staff really work for them, but Braylen Russell and guys like Walker White and Vinny Winters seem to have an easier path (though White is quickly adding quite the offer sheet).
TLDR; I'd say the staff could easily bring in anywhere from 3-6 guys from within the state.
Q from HTHog: Are you still sticking with thinking they only get one more commitment for 2023?
A: I am. I've heard they're in a great spot for one more, and though you'd certainly not turn away a guy like Markis Deal should he decide he wants to join the class, he's looking like a strong lean elsewhere at the moment.
