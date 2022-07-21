HawgBeat Town Hall: Can the Razorbacks make a splash in the 2024 class?

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

In this new weekly series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough, to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback football recruiting.

Q from Demziah_01: Do you suspect the '24 class to be bigger, and what positions are the coaches concentrating on the most? Still early in the process, but I was just wondering. A: I think the days of the bigger classes are over all around the sport, to be honest. With a resource like the portal becoming mainstream, and so many FBS and even P5-level kids entering their names, the staff will always want to leave room for any quick-fix (DL, Matt Landers) or potential superstar additions (Jadon Haselwood, Drew Sanders, etc.). As far as positions of need go, I think you could be set at RB and TE while needing to add some depth at OL and WR, and bringing in another strong QB (Mabrey Mettauer, Walker White) on offense. Defensively, the defensive line will likely be a priority, as well as continuing on the recent run of linebackers and adding a couple of names in the defensive backfield for depth.