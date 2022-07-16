HawgBeat Town Hall: How will ratings bumps impact Hogs' 2023 class and more
In this new weekly series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough, to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback football recruiting.
If you have a question that needs answering in next week's HawgBeat Town Hall thread, you can subscribe with the link below!
Q: Who are some commits you could see rise in the rankings by the time it’s all said and done?
A: Malachi Singleton is probably my biggest answer as he has shown it on the field and at the nation's biggest camps.
Beyond him, wouldn't be surprised to see boosts to Davion Dozier and Brad Spence, as well as potentially even a guy like Shamar Easter who is criminally underrated, despite being a Rivals250 prospect, in my opinion.
Q: Where do you see this class ranked once their senior season is finished?
A: I think we could easily see the Hogs within the top 15 nationally. Some guys *should* see major ratings bumps, some will inevitably fall, but I think the staff has done their part and now it's kind of just up to the ratings adjusters.
