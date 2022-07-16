HawgBeat Town Hall: How will ratings bumps impact Hogs' 2023 class and more

If you have a question that needs answering in next week's HawgBeat Town Hall thread , you can subscribe with the link below!

In this new weekly series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough , to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback football recruiting.

Q: Who are some commits you could see rise in the rankings by the time it’s all said and done?

A: Malachi Singleton is probably my biggest answer as he has shown it on the field and at the nation's biggest camps.

Beyond him, wouldn't be surprised to see boosts to Davion Dozier and Brad Spence, as well as potentially even a guy like Shamar Easter who is criminally underrated, despite being a Rivals250 prospect, in my opinion.