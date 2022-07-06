HawgBeat Town Hall: What's Next for the '23 Class, Top WR Targets and More
In this new weekly series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough, to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback football recruiting.
If you have a question that needs answering in next week's HawgBeat Town Hall thread, you can subscribe with the link below!
Q: I think the biggest question is: How many more do we take for the 2023 class?
A: I think you're still looking at at least five, though I'm not even going to pretend to understand the new changes within the scholarship limit at this point in time.
With just one wideout in the group, I think you're almost certain to add at least one more. I can also see one-to-two more offensive linemen to wrap up the offensive side of the ball, as the current RB room is overflowing with talent and the QB and TE positions are already addressed.
Defensively, don't be surprised to see another DB and/or LB on the way sooner rather than later. I think the D-Line is set, but there are some spots within the back seven for the staff to play with.
Q: Mizzuruh has been doing well in the STL metro since Drinkwitz got there. How were we able to go into E. Saint and snag Paris?
A: That is a very, very good question, and I wish I had an exact answer for you. I mean, at some point you've gotta factor in on-field performance, and there's a clear leader in that trend since Sam Pittman took over for the Hogs despite the 1-1 record.
From what I gathered, he and his family really trust in what Pitt and Cody Kennedy are able to provide an offensive lineman.
Another hunch, though I haven't confirmed it at all, is that there may have been some pre-offer communication while Arkansas was on his teammate, Miles McVay, that began to build that relationship in the shadows.
Q: Could you rank the Coaches on Staff based on their recruiting prowess?
A: It’s hard to tell for certain with the two newcomers on the defensive staff, but off the top of my head without bringing in specific numbers here’s my tiered list. I can get more in-depth later on with a story if you’d like!
Dowell Loggains —— Sam Pittman, Cody Kennedy, Dominique Bowman — Michael Scherer, Jimmy Smith — Kendal Briles, Deke Adams, Kenny Guiton and Barry Odom.
