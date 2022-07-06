HawgBeat Town Hall: What's Next for the '23 Class, Top WR Targets and More

In this new weekly series, I take to our subscribers-only message board, The Trough, to answer all the questions you have about Arkansas Razorback football recruiting. If you have a question that needs answering in next week's HawgBeat Town Hall thread, you can subscribe with the link below!

Q: I think the biggest question is: How many more do we take for the 2023 class? A: I think you're still looking at at least five, though I'm not even going to pretend to understand the new changes within the scholarship limit at this point in time. With just one wideout in the group, I think you're almost certain to add at least one more. I can also see one-to-two more offensive linemen to wrap up the offensive side of the ball, as the current RB room is overflowing with talent and the QB and TE positions are already addressed. Defensively, don't be surprised to see another DB and/or LB on the way sooner rather than later. I think the D-Line is set, but there are some spots within the back seven for the staff to play with.