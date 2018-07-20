Ticker
Heavily Recruited 2020 TE Elijah Yelverton Talks New Razorbacks Offer

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
Playing for one of the most stacked teams in Dallas, Bishop Dunne tight end Elijah Yelverton is already having a really busy recruiting process, picking up offers from 16 Division-I programs, including his latest from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks' new offensive staff, coming from SMU, has already built a lot of relationships with elite players in the Dallas area, and they've also offered 4-star wide receiver Zeriah Beason from Bishop Dunne. That relationship is what made Yelverton hit the Hill this spring, despite not holding an offered yet.

