Playing for one of the most stacked teams in Dallas, Bishop Dunne tight end Elijah Yelverton is already having a really busy recruiting process, picking up offers from 16 Division-I programs, including his latest from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks' new offensive staff, coming from SMU, has already built a lot of relationships with elite players in the Dallas area, and they've also offered 4-star wide receiver Zeriah Beason from Bishop Dunne. That relationship is what made Yelverton hit the Hill this spring, despite not holding an offered yet.