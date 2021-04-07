College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Ethan Henderson is leaving Arkansas and entering the transfer portal, he announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

The Little Rock native played with the Razorbacks for three seasons and has one traditional year of eligibility remaining, as well as the extra year granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.

“Being a Razorback for the past 3 years has been an unbelievable opportunity,” Henderson wrote on Instagram. “Being able to play for my home state is an experience I will always remember.

“I want to express how grateful I am to Coach Anderson for recruiting me and to Coach Musselman for letting me further my time as a Razorback, and all my past coaches that got me to this point. Thank you to the fans that packed Bud Walton Arena every game and made the environment amazing for us.”

A three-star prospect coming out of Little Rock Parkview, Henderson was ranked as the No. 29 power forward in the Class of 2018 by Rivals. He turned down offers from the likes of Kansas, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas to stay home and sign with Arkansas.

Unfortunately, he never quite lived up to the expectations that followed him from high school. Appearing in only 50 of 98 games during his career, Henderson averaged 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.9 minutes.

There were moments that he flashed his athleticism and provided a spark off the bench, such as in the SEC Tournament this year, but he was too inconsistent to earn steady playing time.

Henderson is the second Arkansas player to announce he is leaving the program this offseason, joining fellow 2018 in-state signee Desi Sills. They were the only holdovers from the Mike Anderson era still on the roster in Year 2 of Eric Musselman’s tenure.

His departure opens up a scholarship for next season after Miami transfer Chris Lykes filled the last spot with his commitment earlier in the morning. Another spot could open up when Moses Moody makes his expected announcement to enter the NBA Draft.

