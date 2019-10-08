Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman really couldn't have taken over the Razorback basketball team at a better time. Musselman has the opportunity to build the future core of his team with roughly four scholarships for the 2020 class (could be more) and he has an in-state crop of talent to choose from that is historically unmatched.

In the 2020 class, there are five players in the Rivals150 that call Arkansas home. The Natural State has produced elite basketball talent in the past, each 5-star prospect in the last decade has made it to the NBA, but five top 150 prospects is a new high.

"I've been covering recruiting for 20 years now and the class of 2020 Arkansas has is as deep a class as I can remember from the state," said Eric Bossi, Rivals national analyst. "No, there isn't a Malik Monk, Bobby Portis, Ronnie Brewer type game changer in the class, but the separation between say Moses Moody and Davonte Davis isn't that great and they all check a lot of boxes for what you are looking for in today's college game."

The former Nevada head coach certainly isn't weary of recruiting elite players from around the nation, he's offered 35 seniors from 15+ states and two countries, but there are few advantages greater than having talented homegrown athletes to choose from.

The early signing period is a little over a month away, let's take a look at the five Arkansas natives and the latest in their recruitment.