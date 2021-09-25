Highlights: 2022 LB commit shines in front of future position coach

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — A pair of Arkansas assistants got a glimpse of one of their future players Friday night.

On the eve of their showdown showdown with Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains made the short trip to Duncanville and watch 2022 commit Jordan Crook and his teammates dismantle Waco Midway 76-0.

They had to like what they saw, as the three-star linebacker had a pick-six, forced a fumble and was in on numerous tackles before sitting the entire second half.

“It did mean a lot,” Crook said. “Coach Scherer told me he was going to come three weeks ago, so I was prepared for it. I was kind of nervous at first. Not nervous, but I was talking to one of my coaches and he told me just to go play ball, so it was fun.”

The interception - which can be watched in the highlight video above - was the result of film study and practice. Crook said he knew the play was coming and capped it with a return to make it 28-0 in the final minute of the first quarter.