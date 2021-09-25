 Highlights: 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker commit Jordan Crook shines in front of future position coach
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 09:57:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Highlights: 2022 LB commit shines in front of future position coach

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — A pair of Arkansas assistants got a glimpse of one of their future players Friday night.

On the eve of their showdown showdown with Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains made the short trip to Duncanville and watch 2022 commit Jordan Crook and his teammates dismantle Waco Midway 76-0.

They had to like what they saw, as the three-star linebacker had a pick-six, forced a fumble and was in on numerous tackles before sitting the entire second half.

“It did mean a lot,” Crook said. “Coach Scherer told me he was going to come three weeks ago, so I was prepared for it. I was kind of nervous at first. Not nervous, but I was talking to one of my coaches and he told me just to go play ball, so it was fun.”

The interception - which can be watched in the highlight video above - was the result of film study and practice. Crook said he knew the play was coming and capped it with a return to make it 28-0 in the final minute of the first quarter.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}