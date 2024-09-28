ARLINGTON — The final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium ended the way many games in the series before it did, with the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) on the losing end of a close game against the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) in a 21-17 loss in front of 60,928 fans.

The Razorbacks' defense held strong for most of the game, outside of a busted play that allowed Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas to run untouched into the end zone in the first quarter.

All told, the Aggies only gained 297 total yards — 163 through the air and 134 on the ground. The Arkansas defense forced nine punts and allowed three touchdown drives throughout the game. Texas A&M was only 4-of-13 on third downs.

The Arkansas offense, however, had a rough day outside of the third play of the game, which was a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylen Green to receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who had a game-high 125 receiving yards on five catches. Specialist Devin Bale punted the ball six times in the loss, the Hogs allowed nine tackles for loss and they turned the ball over three times.

Despite the outcome, the Razorbacks did produce a handful of highlight plays. Below are some of Arkansas' best plays from Saturday, via the Razorback Football official X account.