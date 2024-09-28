PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Highlights from Arkansas' 21-17 loss to Texas A&M

Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL194ZGF5bm5TVDdJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

ARLINGTON — The final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium ended the way many games in the series before it did, with the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-1 SEC) on the losing end of a close game against the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1, 2-0 SEC) in a 21-17 loss in front of 60,928 fans.

The Razorbacks' defense held strong for most of the game, outside of a busted play that allowed Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas to run untouched into the end zone in the first quarter.

All told, the Aggies only gained 297 total yards — 163 through the air and 134 on the ground. The Arkansas defense forced nine punts and allowed three touchdown drives throughout the game. Texas A&M was only 4-of-13 on third downs.

The Arkansas offense, however, had a rough day outside of the third play of the game, which was a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylen Green to receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who had a game-high 125 receiving yards on five catches. Specialist Devin Bale punted the ball six times in the loss, the Hogs allowed nine tackles for loss and they turned the ball over three times.

Despite the outcome, the Razorbacks did produce a handful of highlight plays. Below are some of Arkansas' best plays from Saturday, via the Razorback Football official X account.

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Taylen Green finds Isaac TeSlaa for a 75-yard touchdown

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBwbGF5IGJ5IFRheWxlbiBHcmVlbiBoZXJlLiBBdm9pZHMg YSBzYWNrLCBrZWVwcyBoaXMgZXllcyB1cCBmaWVsZCBhbmQgZmluZHMgVGVT bGFhIGZvciB0aGUgdG91Y2hkb3duLiA8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vcDU5YlV6V1lPbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3A1OWJVeldZ T248L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuaWVsIEZhaXIgKEBEYW5GYWlyODgpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFuRmFpcjg4L3N0YXR1cy8x ODQwMTE2MDEzMzUxOTY1MDkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Devin Bale successfully executes a fake punt to extend the Hogs' drive

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXZpbiBCYWxlIGtpbmRhIGhhcyB3aGVlbHM/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JTlVXTklIWnI5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSU5VV05J SFpyOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5pZWwgRmFpciAoQERhbkZhaXI4OCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5GYWlyODgvc3RhdHVz LzE4NDAxMjE2MDg2MDM2NDM5MTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ja'Quinden Jackson scores for the fifth consecutive game

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYeKAmVF1aW5kZW4gSmFja3NvbiBmaW5kaW5nIHRoZSBlbmQgem9u ZS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85b1lONHN0dXBpIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vOW9ZTjRzdHVwaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5pZWwgRmFp ciAoQERhbkZhaXI4OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E YW5GYWlyODgvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxMjI1MjUwMjU0OTczMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Landon Jackson blows up a Texas A&M receiver on a sweep play

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYW5kb24gSmFja3NvbiBwdXR0aW5nIGluIGEgZ29vZCBkYXnigJlz IHdvcmsgYXQgdGhlIG9mZmljZS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95 R0JKbzl2VWE5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veUdCSm85dlVhOTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5pZWwgRmFpciAoQERhbkZhaXI4OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5GYWlyODgvc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxNTE0Mjkx ODI1NjY0ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9oaWdobGlnaHRzLWZyb20tYXJrYW5zYXMtMjEtMTctbG9zcy10 by10ZXhhcy1hLW0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw aXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk dDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5j ID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9u IG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24K ICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMi OwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0p KCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZj Nz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJG aGlnaGxpZ2h0cy1mcm9tLWFya2Fuc2FzLTIxLTE3LWxvc3MtdG8tdGV4YXMt YS1tJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK