Highlights from Arkansas' 24-14 win at Auburn

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) got their first conference win Saturday in what was mostly a defensive battle for a 24-14 victory over the Auburn Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Both offenses struggled to score for most of the game, as the halftime score was 7-0 in favor of Arkansas, but the score didn't feature the five combined turnovers in the first two quarters.

After halftime, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze benched redshirt freshman quarterback Hank Brown in favor of Payton Thorne after Brown went 7-of-13 for 72 yards and three interceptions.

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green wasn't much better through the air, though, as he threw two interceptions in the game. He threw a 58-yard bomb to wide receiver Isaiah Sategna midway through the third quarter, which put the Razorbacks in the top 14-7. It was Green's legs that made a difference, as he led all rushers with 18 carries for 80 yards in the game.

Arkansas sophomore defensive back TJ Metcalf had a career game for the Razorbacks defense. He snagged two interceptions, tipped a pass that was then intercepted by Doneiko Slaughter and forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. in the end zone to prevent a touchdown.

Metcalf, an Alabama native, became the first Razorback defender with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since DB Kenoy Kennedy vs. South Carolina in 1999.

HawgBeat compiled highlights from Arkansas first SEC win of the season.