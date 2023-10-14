The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) have now lost five straight games, the latest coming at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday, 24-21.

Arkansas' offense struggled for most of the game, and only gained 250 yards (150 passing, 100 rushing) in the contest.

Defensively, the Hogs held their own. Alabama gained 415 yards in the game, but defensive coordinator Travis Williams' unit came through when it mattered, allowing three points in the second half to give Arkansas a chance to win.

Defensive end Landon Jackson feasted on the Alabama offensive line. He finished the game with 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks, as he became the first Razorback defender with three sacks in a game since the late Chris Smith against Southern Miss in 2013.

After falling behind 24-6 in the second half, things started to pick up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks scored 15 unanswered points on a pair of touchdown passes from KJ Jefferson to Isaiah Sategna and Rashod Dubinion to cut the Tide's lead to 24-21.

It wasn't enough, though, to overcome the Crimson Tide inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are the highlights from Saturday's contest.