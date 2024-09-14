Highlights from Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB

FAYETTEVILLE — It was closer than the fans would have liked, but the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) got back in the win column Saturday, as they beat the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (1-2, 0-0 AAC) in rather unconvincing fashion, 37-27.

Arkansas' offense struggled in the first quarter, only putting up three points, and the defense gave up 17 over that same span. From the second quarter on, however, the Hogs started to use the run game to beat the Blazers' defense into submission... somewhat.

For the game, the Razorbacks rushed for 266 yards and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson was the leading rusher with 147 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green struggled with accuracy and drops by the wide receivers, as he was 11-for-26 passing with 161 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He made up for that with his legs, though, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that the game is over, and HawgBeat compiled highlights from the game below courtesy of the Arkansas Football X account.