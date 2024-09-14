Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Highlights from Arkansas' 37-27 win over UAB
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

FAYETTEVILLE — It was closer than the fans would have liked, but the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) got back in the win column Saturday, as they beat the Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (1-2, 0-0 AAC) in rather unconvincing fashion, 37-27.

Arkansas' offense struggled in the first quarter, only putting up three points, and the defense gave up 17 over that same span. From the second quarter on, however, the Hogs started to use the run game to beat the Blazers' defense into submission... somewhat.

For the game, the Razorbacks rushed for 266 yards and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson was the leading rusher with 147 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green struggled with accuracy and drops by the wide receivers, as he was 11-for-26 passing with 161 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He made up for that with his legs, though, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that the game is over, and HawgBeat compiled highlights from the game below courtesy of the Arkansas Football X account.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Monte Harrison thwarts a surprise onside kick by UAB

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Braylen Russell powers it into the end zone

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Taylen Green run it in from 14 yards out

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kyle Ramsey drills a 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 20

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Ja’Quinden Jackson takes the toss to the house

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Ja'Quinden Jackson breaks several tackles for a big gain

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Taylen Green finds the endzone for the second time

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Advertisement
Advertisement