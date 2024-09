STILLWATER, Okla. — The Arkansas Razorbacks threw away a 14-point lead against No. 16 Oklahoma State on Saturday, as they fell to the Cowboys 39-31 (2OT) in front of a striped-out crowd at Boone-Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Arkansas offense was electric in the first half, as it gained a total of 351 yards while the Razorbacks' defense held Oklahoma State to just 77. That resulted in an impressive 21-7 lead when both teams headed to their locker rooms.

Bobby Petrino's unit went stagnant in the second half, though, as the Razorbacks only scored 10 points in the final two quarters. Three of those points came at the end of the game, as Arkansas kicker Kyle Ramsey drilled a 45-yard field goal to push the match into overtime.

In the first overtime period, the Razorbacks and Cowboys traded missed field goals, and Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II scored on a 12-yard run to essentially seal the game for Oklahoma State.

As a team, the Razorbacks gained a total of 648 yards, with 479 of those coming from quarterback Taylen Green (rushing and passing). Fumbles, a pick-six and a muffed punt were just some of the miscues that caused the Razorbacks' undoing.

