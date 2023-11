The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7, 1-7 SEC) are now virtually eliminated from bowl eligibility, as the Auburn Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) pummeled the Hogs 48-10 on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Auburn jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the first quarter, and the Hogs never had a meaningful response.

In total, the Razorbacks only gained 255 yards in the game, 135 through the air and 120 on the ground. The only Arkansas touchdown of the game — the first inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium since Sept. 16 — came from backup quarterback Jacolby Criswell in the fourth quarter.

Auburn gained a total of 522 yards in the game, with Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne throwing for 163 and the Auburn running game producing 359 yards on the ground.

