The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) dropped their third straight game to start conference play with a 90-68 loss against the Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Arkansas shot 37.7% from the field, 33.3% from three and 68.0% from the free throw line. Mark, Davenport, Joseph Pinion and Layden Blocker all eclipsed the double-digit point mark. Trevon Brazile continued to struggle, as he finished 3-10 from the field with seven points.

Florida started the game in dominant fashion, as it led by as many as 19 points. But the Razorbacks were able to wake up and make it a 32-22 deficit by the 6:46 mark in the first half thanks to a seven-point combined outburst by Layden Blocker and Joseph Pinion.

After that point, the Gators closed the half on a 14-11 run to make it a 13-point deficit for the Hogs at the break.

Arkansas ran out the same starting five that began the game in the second half, and the Hogs paid the price. By the under-12 mark, the Hogs were down 66-47 and effort was at a low.

The Razorbacks never never made the game competitive, and were down by as many as 25 points in the second. The Hogs finished 10-28 on layup attempts and had just 11 points off turnovers.

Up next, Arkansas will come back home for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Check out the highlights from Saturday's game...