FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile got the Hogs on the board on their first offensive possession of the game with a thunderous slam dunk, and the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) would not relinquish that lead en route to a 93-59 win over the Alcorn State Braves (0-1) on Monday night.

Khalif Battle led all scorers with 21 points, with Tramon Mark (16) and Trevon Brazile (13) joining him in double-digit scoring. As a team, the Razorbacks shot 51.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc while holding the Braves to 39.2% and 33.3%, respectively.

Defensively, the Razorbacks forced 16 turnovers while committing 15 of their own. The Hogs out-rebounded the Braves 44-26.

Relive all of the highlights from Arkansas' win below.