The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0, 0-0 SEC) got their season started on the right foot with a 70-0 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) on Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Both the Arkansas offense and defense were firing on all cylinders, and the Hogs took a 49-0 lead into the halftime locker room. Quarterback Taylen Green engineered seven straight scoring drives in the first two quarters (a program record), five of which ended with scores on the ground.

Green finished the game 16-of-23 with 229 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson got the start at running back and rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns in his Razorback debut.

The Arkansas defense didn't look too flashy, but they didn't allow the Golden Lions to do anything meaningful, and only allowed 130 total yards of offense. UAPB quarterback Mekhi Hagens was sacked four times, and collectively the Hogs forced 10 tackles for loss.

Both sidelines agreed to shorten the third and fourth quarters to 10 minutes, and the backups came in. True freshman running back Braylen Russell, backup quarterback Malachi Singleton and backup running back Tyrell Reed Jr. all added rushing touchdowns to cap off the second-half scoring for the Hogs.

If you didn't have a chance to catch the game, HawgBeat compiled highlights from the Razorbacks' win below. All clips were posted by the official Arkansas Football Twitter (X) account.