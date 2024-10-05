Highlights from Arkansas' upset win No. 4 Tennessee

in other news
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) pulled off an enormous 19-14 upset win over the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in front of a striped-out crowd at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.
Arkansas' defense was locked in for the entire game, and forced a Tennessee offense that averaged 54 points per game entering the contest to punt seven times.
The Arkansas offense struggled mightily in the first half, and only had three points by halftime. After the Hogs surrendered two touchdowns to start the second half, though, the Volunteers took all the momentum and a 14-3 lead.
The Razorbacks responded, however, with a touchdown drive that ended with a push into the end zone by running back Ja'Quinden Jackson with 4:38 to go in the third quarter.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green later left the game after being hit below the knees by Volunteers defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott. Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton came in and, after a few drives to settle in, led the Razorbacks down the field on a drive that was capped off by a touchdown run that put the Razorbacks ahead 19-14 with 1:17 left in the game.
Tennessee took the ball and moved the ball all the way to the Arkansas 16-yard line, but that was as far as the Volunteers got before the clock hit zero.
Saturday's win is the first win over a top-five opponent at Razorback Stadium since 1999, which was also against the Volunteers.
HawgBeat compiled highlights from the game, but first, check out the celebration from the fans, coaches and players after the big upset.
Postgame celebrations
Game Highlights
Kyle Ramsey drills a chip-shot field goal to give the Razorbacks the lead
Eric Gregory stops Tennessee's first drive of the game with a sack
Cam Ball ends another Volunteers drive with a sack
Ja'Quinden Jackson powers through for the Razorbacks first touchdown
Arkansas offense gets new life after Devin Bale is hit on a punt
Braylen Russell puts Arkansas in great field position late in the game
Malachi Singleton runs into the end zone to put the Hogs on top
