HawgBeat - Highly coveted 2022 4-star OL Will Campbell narrowing his focus

Highly coveted 2022 4-star OL Will Campbell narrowing his focus
Will Campbell, a 6’6 281-pound offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, isn’t fazed by the surplus amount of offers flowing his way. The highly touted offensive tackle has been sought after by 34 colleges so far, but that doesn’t deter him from focusing on the upcoming season.
“I am not overwhelmed by the amount of offers at all, I am focused on this season and making an impact for my team to win this season," Campbell said after narrowing his choices down to a top 12 on Saturday.
Campbell, an all-state coaches’ selection, all-district, all-Northeast Louisiana, KNOE impact player of the week, and Rivals camp Louisiana o-line MVP, is determined to make visits to certain schools when he is allowed to.
He mentioned how staying safe was a priority of his, therefore he is going to wait for things to calm down regarding the coronavirus until he goes on visits to college campuses and facilities.
The lucky schools at the top of Campbell's list are Florida, Georgia, TCU, Texas, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida St, and Oklahoma. When asked about schools he is looking forward to visiting the most he couldn’t help but say Arkansas.
