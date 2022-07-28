Highly-touted 2025 ATH Noah Mikhail intrigued by Arkansas linebacker scheme
The NCAA's summer dead period has drawn to a close after nearly one month of silence on the trail, and few are taking better advantage than rising sophomore Noah Mikhail.
In addition to visiting Arkansas Tuesday, the highly-touted La Verne, Calif. (Bonita) prospect will have made trips around the country to Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC by the time Sunday comes.
The Arkansas tour was the one he's been anticipating since he received his offer back in May, telling HawgBeat that he has a cousin that goes to the University, and that he couldn't wait to see the Hill. According to his recollection of the events, it's safe to say the trip lived up to his expectations.
"Yes (it lived up to what he'd heard), the whole area and town was beautiful," Mikhail said. "One thing about the town that really stood out to me was that everything was about the Razorbacks or about football, which was cool to see.
"It was a great experience and (an) all around a great place. The whole coaching staff was really authentic and personable. I really loved the vibe and feeling there and felt very comfortable."
