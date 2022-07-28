Highly-touted 2025 ATH Noah Mikhail intrigued by Arkansas linebacker scheme

The NCAA's summer dead period has drawn to a close after nearly one month of silence on the trail, and few are taking better advantage than rising sophomore Noah Mikhail.

In addition to visiting Arkansas Tuesday, the highly-touted La Verne, Calif. (Bonita) prospect will have made trips around the country to Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC by the time Sunday comes.

The Arkansas tour was the one he's been anticipating since he received his offer back in May, telling HawgBeat that he has a cousin that goes to the University, and that he couldn't wait to see the Hill. According to his recollection of the events, it's safe to say the trip lived up to his expectations.