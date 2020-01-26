Robinson High School linebacker JT Towers has had a big month. Picking up his Arkansas scholarship offer and accepting it in the same day, Towers is the fourth of four in-state commits in the Razorbacks 2020 class. He finally got to take his free 48-hour trip to Fayetteville and he had a great time.

“It was great, just getting up here, getting a little taste of where I’m going to be for the next four years," Towers said. "I’m just ready to get up here and get to work.”

With early signing day past, it almost looked like Arkansas was done looking at home grown prospects but then Towers finally earned what he'd been working towards.

“It’s kind of weird, I kind of always knew I was going to end up here." Towers said. "I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just special how it’s all come together.

“I got the offer and committed right away. Ever since then, local news stations and all that have been talking to me a lot. I’m just kind of getting adjusted to all that and what it’s going to be like when I get up here.”

Towers was recruited by former Hutchinson CC head coach and first-time DI linebackers coach Rion Rhoades. The two now have a special bond.

“Coach Rhoades is the one that recruited me and kind of went to bat for me to get me an offer, just getting to spend some time with him this weekend, he’s a great guy," Towers said. "He’s going to put me in good positions on the field. I’ll take some of his knowledge of the game and translate it into my game. We’re both going to have to prove ourselves on the big stage, I’m looking forward to it."

On top of enjoying his own visit and getting to know his future coaches, the linebacker was also working to help recruit his some of his fellow visitors.

“Big Rob, talked to him quite a bit," Towers said of current Ole Miss commit Robert Scott from Conway. "He’s a good player, we need him here. The tight end, (Brandon) Frazier, I was talking to him for a little bit Friday night. He seems like a great guy. I hope they make the right decision.”