HawgBeat - Hog commits react to win over Ole Miss

Razorback commits in the 2021 and 2022 class were enthralled with the action in Arkansas's 33-21 win over the Mississippi Rebels who put up 48 points on Alabama last week. The game had national analysts and fans gushing about the Hogs and the recruits were right there with them.

HawgBeat got some post-game reactions:

QB Lucas Coley: "Good win for the razorbacks to bounce back after Auburn. Arkansas has something special brewing."

LB Christopher Paul: "Yesssirrr!! I’m loving it baby!!"

OL Cole Carson: "That was awesome, defense played lights out once again, I wish I was there with them"

TE Dax Courtney: "I expected it. I think they can compete and beat anyone in college football."

OL Eli Henderson: "Not surprised. This team is playing out of their minds. They are playing for coaches that care for them as more than football players. Really proud and excited to be a part of this program."

OL Terry Wells: "It was a great win!!!! I never seen a defense get 6 picks in one game. Everyone did great! It’s only the beginning!"