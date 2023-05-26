Sitting atop the pitching record books for the Arkansas baseball program is Blaine Knight. The numbers may not be the flashiest and he may not have had an earned run average battling Kevin Kopps or Phillip Stidham, but Knight's 2018 season was nothing short of incredible. He has one thing all other Razorback pitchers do not, a 14-0 record, the most wins without a loss in a single season in school history. Knight recorded one more win than Steve Krueger, who threw 11 complete games to a 13-0 season in 1980. Each of Knight’s wins are interesting. They are not necessarily dominant outings with double-digit strikeouts in each win, as he received help from a potent Arkansas offense and strong fielders around him when needed, but Knight did his part on the mound.

Win No. 1: Bucknell (14-2)- 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Knight opened his campaign with a clean five-inning outing against Patriot League foe Bucknell. The Razorback offense scored early and often, giving Knight a 10-run cushion by the third inning. His start came to a close after a 1-2-3 fifth inning and he was relieved by Kole Ramage after just 67 pitches. Ramage, freshman Bryce Bonnin, and Barrett Loseke pitched the remainder of the game and held the Bison to just two runs.

Win No. 2: USC (4-0)- 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

The scoreless streak continued into Knight’s second win of the season and came with a step up in competition as he faced current St. Louis Cardinal Lars Nootbaar and the USC Trojans. Nootbaar would go hitless against Knight and 0-4 for the game and few Trojans had success at reaching base against the righty. Jackson Rutledge came in to pitch the seventh and allowed just one hit as he slammed the door on USC and picked up the save.

Win No. 3: Kent State (7-2)- 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

Three batters into his outing against the Golden Flashes, Blaine Knight allowed his first run of the season in a win — a solo shot from right fielder Nick Kanavas. It was the only run he would allow in his six innings. Kole Ramage and Jacob Kostyshock came in to close out the game.

Win No. 4: at #2 Florida (6-3)- 6 ⅔ IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

Knight picked up wins in three consecutive starts against top-15 teams and their aces and started by beating Brady Singer and the Gators in Gainesville. Singer lasted ⅓ of an inning longer than Knight but allowed three more runs. Matt Cronin came in after Knight and slammed the door on Florida. This was the first game of the season where Knight picked up a win and Cronin picked up a save in the same game.

Win No. 5: at #4 Ole Miss (6-4)- 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

The second battle was against Rebels ace Ryan Rollison. Knight outlasted Rollison by ⅔ of an inning and allowed one fewer run. Knight received help from the Arkansas offense early as Carson Shaddy hit a two-run homer in the second inning before a 30-minute delay. Cronin came in to close out the game as the one-two punch of Knight and Cronin worked yet again.

Win No. 6: #13 Auburn (2-1)- 6 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Current Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize was the opposing pitcher as Knight and the Razorbacks took on Auburn. Knight had yet another quality start against a ranked SEC team in an old-fashioned pitchers duel. Both pitchers allowed runs in the fourth inning, but Mize gave up one more run than Knight and that was the difference.

Win No. 7: Alabama (7-3)- 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K