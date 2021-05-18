Hog senior delays pro career, will transfer again

Razorback hoops senior Vance Jackson won't be turning pro after all, but the one-year transfer still won't be returning to Arkansas.

The forward tweeted that he'll use his extra year, afforded to all athletes this past year due to COVID, to transfer to another school to finish his masters.

The Razorbacks have two scholarships open, so they could have welcomed him back to Fayetteville, but the two parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

Jackson transferred to Arkansas for the 2020-21 season after starting the majority of games for New Mexico for two seasons. At New Mexico, the 6-foot-9 forward scored 11 points per game while averaging 27 minutes, and 13 points per game in 2018-2019.

Jackson was ranked in the top 50 transfers when he arrived on the Hill. However, his role was not nearly as big at Arkansas as it was at New Mexico, playing 11.6 minutes per game with 3.8 points and two boards.

The big man did provide four games of double-digit scoring, including 14 points in the loss against Tennessee and 15 points in the beat down of Georgia–Justin Smith was out due to injury during that span. Jackson went a combined 7-11 from behind the 3-point line in those two performances.

Despite shooting 40% in the prior stops of his career, Jackson shot 35.8% this season and 57% from the free throw line.

This move actually marks the third transfer of his career as he started out at UConn, making 21 starts, before departing the Huskies squad.

