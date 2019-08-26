FAYETTEVILLE — During Sunday’s practice, Arkansas’ freshmen were so amped up that Chad Morris had to call a timeout and calm them down.

It’s just Sunday, the second-year head coach told them. We’ve got to have you ready for Saturday.

The excitement stems from the fact that it is finally game week and several of them will likely make their collegiate debuts against Portland State. Not only that, but many will have a large role throughout the season.

According to the depth chart released by the UA, there are nine true freshmen in the Razorbacks’ two-deep. Three of them - wide receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox, plus nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. - are listed as starters. That’s more than twice as many as last year, when four were listed as backups in the initial two-deep.

It helps that Arkansas brought in double-digit early enrollees, including Knox, Brooks, backup defensive end Mataio Soli and backup cornerback Devin Bush.