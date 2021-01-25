College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas won both of its games last week, but it had very little impact on its standing in the NET rankings.

Wins over Auburn at home and Vanderbilt on the road moved the Razorbacks up just two spots to No. 33 over the past seven days.

However, the metric - which is in its third year of existence after replacing the RPI as the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s primary tool - was kind to Arkansas in other ways.

Despite losing to the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Auburn ended the week by dominating South Carolina on the road. After flirting with the top 75 the last couple of weeks, that was enough to move the Tigers up 14 spots to No. 64.

That means Arkansas’ road win at Auburn to open SEC play is now a Quadrant 1 victory - the only one currently on its resume. It also makes last week’s win at Bud Walton Arena a Q2 victory - also the only one currently on its resume.

With Abilene Christian dropping six spots to No. 80, all of the Razorbacks’ non-conference games are either Q3 or Q4. They do have one more left on the schedule, though, with a road trip to Oklahoma State scheduled for Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’ll be another Q1 opportunity, as the Cowboys are No. 41 in the NET.

Arkansas’ other game this week - at home against Ole Miss on Wednesday - is a Q2 opportunity, with the Rebels moving up 17 spots to No. 65 with wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M last week.

Elsewhere in the SEC, there is a new top team in the conference, according to the NET. Alabama moved up nine spots to No. 9, while Tennessee fell seven spots to No. 11.

Several teams made big jumps over the past seven days, but none were bigger than Florida. Thanks to wins over Tennessee and Georgia, the Gators have soared up to No. 26. If they stay in the top 30, they’d be a Q1 opponent for Arkansas when they visit Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 16.

The bottom of the SEC got even lower, with Texas A&M and Vanderbilt dropping 15 and 16 spots, respectively, but that paled in comparison to South Carolina. The Gamecocks suffered double-digit losses to Missouri and Auburn, causing them to fall 41 spots to No. 110.

You can find a complete rundown of the SEC and Arkansas’ non-conference opponents below, with their movement from last week in parentheses…