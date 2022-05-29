Hogs add Missouri State, Petrino to 2025 schedule

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas will open up the 2025 season against Missouri State and — potentially — a familiar face.

The Bears, an FCS team currently led by former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino, will face the Razorbacks at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, according to a copy of the game agreement obtained by HawgBeat via a Freedom of Information request.

News of the game was first reported by the Springfield News-Leader.

It will be the second time in the span of four years that the two teams meet on the gridiron, as they’re set to face off in Week 3 of this season. Petrino’s return to Fayetteville is set for Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. CT.

That game was originally agreed upon back in 2016, well before Petrino was hired by Missouri State. The 2025 game, though, was agreed to in March of last year. If Petrino is still coaching the Bears in that game, he’d be in his sixth season.

The UA does not disclose the payout information for non-conference games, citing a competitive advantage exemption in the state’s Freedom of Information law, but the Springfield News-Leader is reporting Arkansas will pay Missouri State $500,000 for the 2025 game.

That is more than the $450,000 the UA is paying for this year’s matchup, but on par with other payouts it has given to recent FCS opponents.

Arkansas now has four non-conference games scheduled for 2025, as it’s also slated to face Arkansas State in Little Rock (Sept. 6), travel to Memphis (Sept. 20) and host Notre Dame (Sept. 27).

However, it’s worth noting that Oklahoma and Texas are set to join the SEC that year and the conference could alter its scheduling format. One possibility on the table is adding a ninth SEC game, which would leave only three slots for non-conference games.

In that scenario, Arkansas would have to cancel or reschedule one of the four games currently on the docket.