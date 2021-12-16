Hogs aiming to bounce back from poor showing vs. OU

For the first time this season, the Razorbacks were held to less than 70 points during Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman blamed most of the bad performance on individual defense. The Sooners shot lights out from nearly every spot on the floor and the Razorbacks did nothing to help themselves, struggling mightily on the defensive side of the ball.

“We struggled to guard the three-point shot and we struggled to contain the dribble drive,” Mussleman said. “We have guys stuck in the middle of no-man’s land. Just individual defensively, we have a lot of guys that have to improve as individual defenders for sure.”

Arkansas’ defense did it no favors versus Oklahoma, but it was the poor shooting by the Hogs that held them out of this game. The team made just 34.3 percent of its shots from the field, a season low. It seems pretty obvious, but it’s hard to win if you can’t score.

“I mean, we shot 27% in the second half,” Musselman said. “I mean, we'll keep trying to diagram plays and stuff, but when you can't even make 30% from the field in a half, you're not going to win many games.”