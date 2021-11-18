Hogs are legit contenders for top-50 LB in 2023 class

MANY, La. — It’s not often that Arkansas is in the mix for top-50 prospects, but its loyalty has it firmly in contention for a highly touted linebacker from Louisiana.

Since the pandemic-related recruiting restrictions were lifted, Tackett Curtis - a high four-star linebacker and No. 42 overall player in the Class of 2023 - has visited Fayetteville twice and seems genuinely interested in the Razorbacks.

In fact, his trip to see the Mississippi State game earlier this month was the direct result of linebackers coach Michael Scherer heading south during the bye week even though an injury kept him off the field.

“He picked to come see me on Friday night, so it really means a lot and shows that he has a lot of interest in me and a lot of love for me,” Curtis said. “When he came down here knowing that I was beat up and he still came to watch and just to see me and talk to me, it means a lot. There’s a mutual interest there with me and Coach Scherer.”

With the likes of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC among his 40 reported offers, that kind of gesture by Arkansas can’t be understated.