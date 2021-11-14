Hogs back in AP, Coaches Polls

After a month-long hiatus, Arkansas is back in the traditional top-25 polls.

Thanks to a 16-13 overtime win over LSU, the Razorbacks checked in at No. 21 and No. 22 in the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls, respectively, that were released Sunday afternoon.

It’s the first time they’ve been ranked in either poll since falling out following their loss to Auburn last month. That was part of a three-game losing streak, but Arkansas has since won three straight to improve to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

The last time Arkansas was ranked this late in the season was a decade ago, when it finished the 2011 season at No. 5 in each poll.

Although it was a return to those polls, the Razorbacks were already in the College Football Playoff rankings before heading to Baton Rouge, La., landing at No. 25 last week. They’ll find out how much of a bump they get from that committee when the new rankings come out Tuesday night.

In both polls that came out Sunday, Arkansas is the third-highest ranked three-loss team in college football, behind only Texas A&M (No. 16/No. 16) and Wisconsin (No. 19/No. 20).

Alabama, which hosts the Razorbacks for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS next week, moved ahead of Cincinnati for the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll. It was already No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.