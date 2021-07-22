Hogs bolster DL depth via transfer portal

When looking over his roster this offseason, Sam Pittman identified one glaring weakness and set out to fix it through the portal.

The second-year Arkansas coach accomplished his goal by landing a trio of defensive line transfers in Tre Williams and Markell Utsey from Missouri and John Ridgeway from Illinois State.

By adding them to the mix, Pittman believes the Razorbacks will be more versatile on that side of the ball and that defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be able to do more of the things he’s known for.

“We weren't as multiple on defense last year, and I'll be honest with you, we didn't have enough defensive linemen, to be honest with you, to put on the field at one time,” Pittman said. “We feel like we've solved that problem.”

Even though none of them arrived in Fayetteville in time for spring ball, they have already made an impression on their teammates through summer workouts and drills.

“Those three guys are very good,” linebacker Grant Morgan said. “This offseason they've done very well. … They've all three brought a lot of insight. They're going to be a good addition to our football team.”