HawgBeat - Hogs circle March 9 for spring practice start

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman's first spring practice season is less than a fortnight away, according to the UA. The Hogs have slated the first day of practice for Tuesday, March 9.

The Razorbacks will have 15 practices spread out over a month and a half, including a week off for spring break. Due to the COVID19 outbreak a year ago, Arkansas didn't get a single spring practice in before the sports world shut down completely.

The spring season will include a few scrimmages, culminating in the official spring game. This year's is due to be in Fayetteville at D.W.R.R.S. and is scheduled for April 17.

Pittman is working with an expanded roster this spring due to legislation from the NCAA that allowed any senior from the 2020 squad to keep their eligibility should they want to return for one more year. Ten senior Hogs have opted to do just that.

On top of the 10 extra seniors, Arkansas also has a whopping group of 11 highschool/JUCO early enrollees and two new transfers.

The NCAA recently announced that they've expanded the number of spring work hours for football from eight hours a week to 10 hours a week, allowing extra time for workouts and meetings.

The full schedule with the exact dates for each practice has not yet been released, nor has a plan for media availability or fan attendance for the spring game.

Arkansas has four new assistant coaches on staff this spring, read about them next:

LB Coach Mike Scherer

DL Coach Jermial Ashley

TE Coach Cody Kennedy

WR Coach Kenny Guiton