HawgBeat - Arkansas Projected 2021 Football Scholarship Distribution

As news of commitments, transfers and other roster-related news trickles out over the season and offseason, HawgBeat will update this list and continue to do so until the final 85 scholarship players are finalized at the beginning of the 2021 season.

The 2021 season will be unique and scholarship numbers will be expanded due to NCAA COVID19 legislation. All football players retain their year of eligibility for 2020, keeping them at the same eligibility level for 2021.

All 2020 seniors have the option of returning for another year, without counting against the 85 scholarship limit, but a program has to determine how many they can or want to keep based on needs and financial situation. Scholarships aren't guaranteed to seniors who want to return, but more financially stable programs could choose to keep all of them.